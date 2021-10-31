See Pics

Vanessa Bryant Is Cruella De Vil With Daughters Natalia, Bianka & Capri As Dalmatians — Photo

Vanessa Bryant has stunned in a fur coat and black and white wig as she transformed into Cruella De Vil for Halloween.

Vanessa Bryant, 39, has totally transformed into Cruella de Vil for her 2021 Halloween festivities. The proud mom took to Instagram on October 30 to share a snap of herself with her daughters Natalia, Bianka, and Capri who were adorably dressed as Dalmatians — see the photo here. “Look for the good spots in life~ 101 Dalmatians,” she captioned the post, which showed her sitting next to her three girls, rocking a white fur coat, red gloves and a black and white wig.

“Sooo cute .. love it V!!!!” one friend commented, while another wrote, “You and your crew are the cutest!! And your caption.” The evil Disney character has been a go-to costume this year thanks to Emma Stone‘s take on the role in the recent prequel Cruella. The movie was released via Disney+ on May 28, 2021, and centered around the villain’s early life as an orphan in London who eventually becomes a successful fashion designer.

This year marks Vanessa’s second Halloween since her husband Kobe Bryant and 13-year-old daughter Gianna “Gigi” Bryant tragically died in a helicopter crash. When Kobe was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in May, Vanessa gave an emotional acceptance speech in his place. “To all those who helped him get here, I thank you on his behalf,” she said at the time. “Gigi would be so proud.” She added, “He was intelligent, eloquent and gifted at many things … I know he would thank everyone who helped get him here, including those who doubted him.”

“One of the reasons he played through injury was because he remembered sitting in the nosebleeds to watch his favorite player play,” Vanessa said, as she motioned to Michael Jordan. “He could recall the car ride and being lucky enough to have a seat. He didn’t want to disappoint his fans, especially those sitting in the 300th row who saved up to see him play.” Vanessa explained that when she asked him why he rarely called out of a game, he replied, “‘What about the fans that saved up to watch me play just once?’ If he could help it, he would play every minute of every game. He loved you all so much.”