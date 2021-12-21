Halle Berry, 55, Rocks Sexy Cutout Shirt For ‘Sunday Serve’ — Photo

Halle Berry looked fabulous when she rocked a mesh shirt & a gorgeous blowout in a sexy new photo.

Halle Berry, 55, always manages to look gorgeous no matter what she does and that’s exactly what she did in her recent selfie. The actress posted a photo of herself with the caption, “sunday serve…” while wearing a black turtleneck top that was completely cut out.

In the photo, Halle had her chestnut brown hair down in voluminous beachy waves with her front bangs covering her forehead. A sultry smokey eye and a glossy nude lip completed her glam. As for her knit top, it was mesh and had a bunch of tiny holes in it that revealed ample cleavage and her lacy black bralette underneath.

Halle has been on a roll when it comes to sexy outfits lately and one of our favorites was her sparkly jumpsuit at the People’s Choice Awards on Dec. 7. Her skintight Rick Owens Fall 2021 sequin jumpsuit hugged her toned frame perfectly and it had a plunging V-neckline which she kept unzipped to reveal a ton of skin.

The one-piece featured long sleeves and tight legs while a belt cinched around her tiny waist. She accessorized her look with a pair of pointed-toe metallic Jimmy Choo Anouk pumps, diamond dangling earrings, and an effortless updo bun.

Aside from this outfit, Halle recently teamed up with activewear brand, Sweaty Betty, for the second time and she starred in the latest campaign in a slew of skintight, skin-baring outfits.

In one photo from the shoot, Halle looked amazing in a skintight long-sleeve black crop top with a pair of matching high-waisted leggings, which put her tiny waist and toned abs on display. In another photo, Halle is pictured on a hike while wearing a pair of high-waisted cream leggings with a matching sleeveless crop top, sneakers, and a sweater vest on top.