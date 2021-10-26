Fashion

Halle Berry, 55, Rocks Cropped Shirt With Leggings & More Activewear Looks For Sweaty Betty

halle berry
Sweaty Betty/MEGA
Halle Berry 'John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum' film premiere, Arrivals, TCL Chinese Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 15 May 2019 Wearing Teresa Helbig same outfit as catwalk model *10074868g
Sweaty Betty, global activewear and lifestyle brand, is thrilled to announce its second collaboration with Hollywood icon Halle Berry and her wellness brand, rē∙spin. The fall drop of The rē∙spin Edit focuses on effortless layers in time for the cozy season, with an understated color palette of soft greens, warm creams and deep, earthy blacks inspired by Halle’s love of nature. The limited-edition, 24-piece collection closely reflects Halle’s personal style, with the flattering fits and innovative details with which Sweaty Betty is synonymous. Sweaty Betty has been on a mission to empower women through fitness and beyond for over 20 years. The brand found an undeniable synergy with Halle Berry and her brand, rē∙spin, the inclusive community and resourceful destination for health and wellness content that she launched in 2020. “I loved working with the Sweaty Betty team designing my first collection and I’m so excited to be launching a second drop,” says Halle Berry. “I’m so proud of this collection - it’s my ideal fall wardrobe. It’s effortless, adaptable, and complements my lifestyle perfectly.” Pieces from the first collaboration in May sold out within 24 hours. This follow up naturally builds on the high-performance, technical wardrobe for active women with sophisticated, seasonal pieces in relaxed fits and natural fabrics. The brand’s bum- sculpting Power Leggings, so popular a pair is sold every 60 seconds, feature in a reflective HBSB print, playing on Sweaty Betty and Halle Berry’s initials and named “Jinx” after Halle’s character in Die Another Day. This collection also debuts Sweaty Betty’s newest franchise, Super Soft - an innovative fabric range ideal for multi-sport workouts that is not only sweat-wicking, bum sculpting, and high compression, but with a soft touch, a super flattering fit and leg-lengthening seamlines. This collection showcases the best of Sweaty Betty’s lounge and layering pieces; waffle bodysui
Sweaty Betty, global activewear and lifestyle brand, is thrilled to announce its second collaboration with Hollywood icon Halle Berry and her wellness brand, rē∙spin. The fall drop of The rē∙spin Edit focuses on effortless layers in time for the cozy season, with an understated color palette of soft greens, warm creams and deep, earthy blacks inspired by Halle’s love of nature. The limited-edition, 24-piece collection closely reflects Halle’s personal style, with the flattering fits and innovative details with which Sweaty Betty is synonymous. Sweaty Betty has been on a mission to empower women through fitness and beyond for over 20 years. The brand found an undeniable synergy with Halle Berry and her brand, rē∙spin, the inclusive community and resourceful destination for health and wellness content that she launched in 2020. “I loved working with the Sweaty Betty team designing my first collection and I’m so excited to be launching a second drop,” says Halle Berry. “I’m so proud of this collection - it’s my ideal fall wardrobe. It’s effortless, adaptable, and complements my lifestyle perfectly.” Pieces from the first collaboration in May sold out within 24 hours. This follow up naturally builds on the high-performance, technical wardrobe for active women with sophisticated, seasonal pieces in relaxed fits and natural fabrics. The brand’s bum- sculpting Power Leggings, so popular a pair is sold every 60 seconds, feature in a reflective HBSB print, playing on Sweaty Betty and Halle Berry’s initials and named “Jinx” after Halle’s character in Die Another Day. This collection also debuts Sweaty Betty’s newest franchise, Super Soft - an innovative fabric range ideal for multi-sport workouts that is not only sweat-wicking, bum sculpting, and high compression, but with a soft touch, a super flattering fit and leg-lengthening seamlines. This collection showcases the best of Sweaty Betty’s lounge and layering pieces; waffle bodysui
Sweaty Betty, global activewear and lifestyle brand, is thrilled to announce its second collaboration with Hollywood icon Halle Berry and her wellness brand, rē∙spin. The fall drop of The rē∙spin Edit focuses on effortless layers in time for the cozy season, with an understated color palette of soft greens, warm creams and deep, earthy blacks inspired by Halle’s love of nature. The limited-edition, 24-piece collection closely reflects Halle’s personal style, with the flattering fits and innovative details with which Sweaty Betty is synonymous. Sweaty Betty has been on a mission to empower women through fitness and beyond for over 20 years. The brand found an undeniable synergy with Halle Berry and her brand, rē∙spin, the inclusive community and resourceful destination for health and wellness content that she launched in 2020. “I loved working with the Sweaty Betty team designing my first collection and I’m so excited to be launching a second drop,” says Halle Berry. “I’m so proud of this collection - it’s my ideal fall wardrobe. It’s effortless, adaptable, and complements my lifestyle perfectly.” Pieces from the first collaboration in May sold out within 24 hours. This follow up naturally builds on the high-performance, technical wardrobe for active women with sophisticated, seasonal pieces in relaxed fits and natural fabrics. The brand’s bum- sculpting Power Leggings, so popular a pair is sold every 60 seconds, feature in a reflective HBSB print, playing on Sweaty Betty and Halle Berry’s initials and named “Jinx” after Halle’s character in Die Another Day. This collection also debuts Sweaty Betty’s newest franchise, Super Soft - an innovative fabric range ideal for multi-sport workouts that is not only sweat-wicking, bum sculpting, and high compression, but with a soft touch, a super flattering fit and leg-lengthening seamlines. This collection showcases the best of Sweaty Betty’s lounge and layering pieces; waffle bodysui View Gallery View Gallery 31 Photos.
Lifestyle Director

Halle Berry showed off her fabulous figure in a crop top & leggings for the new Sweaty Betty activewear campaign.

When it comes to Halle Berry, 55, one thing is for sure – she loves working out and getting fit. So, it only made sense that she teamed up with activewear brand, Sweaty Betty, for the second time. For the latest campaign, Halle looked fabulous in a slew of skintight, skin-baring outfits. The collection is a collaboration between Halle’s wellness brand, rē∙spin, and is called the rē∙spin Edit.

halle berry
Halle Berry looked gorgeous in a crop top & leggings for the new Sweaty Betty Campaign which is a collab with Halle’s wellness brand, rē∙spin & is called the rē∙spin Edit. (Sweaty Betty/MEGA)

In one photo from the shoot, Halle looked amazing in a skintight long-sleeve black crop top with a pair of matching high-waisted leggings, which put her tiny waist and toned abs on display. In another photo, Halle is pictured on a hike while wearing a pair of high-waisted cream leggings with a matching sleeveless crop top, sneakers, and a sweater vest on top.

halle berry
In another gorgeous photo from the Sweaty Betty campaign, Halle rocked a pair of high-waisted cream leggings with a matching sleeveless crop top, a sweater vest on top & a pair of sneakers. (Sweaty Betty/MEGA)

Related Gallery

Halle Berry Then & Now: See Her Sexiest Looks Through The Years

Celebrities attend Keanu Reeves Hand And Foot Print Ceremony. Held @ TCL Chinese Theatre, Hollywood, CA. May 14, 2019. ¬© Photo Image Press/Splash News Pictured: Halle Berry Ref: SPL5089892 140519 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Photo Image Press/Splash News / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Halle Berry shows off her long legs in a floral long sleeve dress while heading to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in New York City, while promoting John Wick: Chapter 3 ‚Äì Parabellum Pictured: Halle Berry Ref: SPL5087987 090519 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Halle Berry 'John Wick: Chapter 3 Parabellum' film premiere, Arrivals, New York, USA - 09 May 2019 Wearing Cushnie

The limited-edition collection includes 24-pieces that are all based on Halle’s personal style. The actress gushed about the campaign, saying, “I loved working with the Sweaty Betty team designing my first collection and I’m so excited to be launching a second drop. I’m so proud of this collection – it’s my ideal fall wardrobe. It’s effortless, adaptable, and complements my lifestyle perfectly.”

halle berry
Halle Berry looked gorgeous & fresh-faced as she let her hair down while wearing a loose black lace-up sweatshirt with a pair of matching joggers & sneakers. (Sweaty Betty/MEGA)

In another gorgeous photo from the shoot, Halle is pictured looking gorgeous and fresh-faced with no makeup on while wearing a black lace-up sweatshirt and matching joggers.

One of the hottest selling items from the collection is the Power Leggings which are named “Jinx” after Halle’s character in the movie, Die Another Day. Gushing about the leggings, Halle said, “I’ve been a longtime fan of Sweaty Betty’s Power Leggings and wore them to train for my new movie and directorial debut, Bruised.”

She continued, “I train five times a week and like to mix up my workout wardrobe, so I’m honored to launch Sweaty Betty’s new Super Soft range in my collection. We named it after Athena, the goddess of war, as that’s how they will make you feel – like a warrior. I can’t wait to send everyone I know the beautiful accessories – cashmere socks, soft beanies, and oversized scarves – this Holiday season.”