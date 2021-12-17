J.Lo Pushes Down Sweatpants To Reveal Rock-Hard Abs In Sexy New Photos 

Jenny from the Block! J.Lo sported an old school look on Friday, showing off her perfect abs in a new Instagram photo.

Jennifer Lopez shared a throwback style on Friday to her Instagram, looking every bit “Jenny from the Block” with a white tank top, grey sweatpants, and Timberland-style boots from DSW. The “On the Floor” singer wore her brunette locks back in a tousled low ponytail with sexy strands falling around her face, pushing her sweatpants down and revealing her rock hard abs for the pic. “Ready for the weekend,” the 52-year-old captioned the photo, wishing everyone a “Happy Friday” in the process.

The songstress had another all-star moment recently when she made an appearance on the season 21 finale of The Voice on Tuesday. The mother-of-two wowed the crowd with a stunning performance of her new hit single “On My Way,” aka the new track from her upcoming rom-com Marry Me.

Naturally, the “Let’s Go Loud” singer looked gorgeous in white gown with a thigh-high slit and a matching cape. During the performance, she effortlessly walked up a set of stairs to guitarist Lukas Nelson, singing the notes like the true angelic star she is.

Jennifer performed “On My Way” for the first time during the Global Citizen Live concert in Sept. 2021, also taking the the stage again during the American Music Awards in Nov. 2021 to perform the single. She stunning in a nude corset dress as she belted out her touching lyrics, during that performance, cementing her style icon status in the process.