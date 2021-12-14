Jennifer Lopez Stuns In White Dress With Thigh-High Slit For Touching ‘Voice’ Finale Performance

Jennifer Lopez made a grand debut on ‘The Voice.’ J.Lo dazzled in a white gown on ‘The Voice’ season 21 finale and performed a gorgeous rendition of her new song ‘On My Way.’

Jennifer Lopez made sure her first appearance on The Voice was a memorable one. The singer wowed with a stunning performance of her new hit single “On My Way” during the season 21 finale. The song is from her upcoming rom-com Marry Me. Naturally, J.Lo’s style game was on point.

Jennifer looked beautiful in a white gown with a thigh-high slit during her performance. She also had a matching cape. She effortlessly walked up a set of stairs on the stage to guitarist Lukas Nelson. Her vocals shined in this elegant performance.

Jennifer performed “On My Way” for the first time during the Global Citizen Live concert in September 2021. She took the stage again during the American Music Awards in November 2021 to perform the single. She wowed in a nude corset dress as she belted out her touching lyrics.

Marry Me will be the perfect Valentine’s Day film. The movie stars Jennifer and Owen Wilson as musical superstar Kat Valdez and math teacher Charlie Gilbert. Their characters agree to marry and then get to know each other. An unlikely romance sparks between these two as they learn more about one another.

Before this happens, Kat is actually engaged to fellow music star Bastian, played by Maluma in his feature-film debut. The power couple is set to wed before their fans, but Kat learns Bastian cheated on her just before the nuptials. She has a meltdown on stage, and that’s where she meets Charlie.

J.Lo has had her own fairytale experience when it comes to her romantic life. Jennifer reunited with Ben Affleck, her ex-fiance, after 17 years. Their romance was officially reignited in May 2021. Ever since then, J.Lo and Ben have been inseparable. They made their red carpet debut as a reunited couple at the Venice Film Festival in September 2021.

Just days before her debut on The Voice, Jennifer supported her man at The Tender Bar film screening in Los Angeles. Jennifer and Ben walked the red carpet and looked more in love than ever. J.Lo looked stunning in a baby blue gown for her date night out with Ben.