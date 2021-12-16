Interview

Kim Kardashian Hilariously Avoids Mentioning Pete Davidson In New Interview Amid Romance

Kim Kardashian Heidi Klum's 11th Annual Halloween Party, New York, America - 31 Oct 2010 AOL Presents Heidi Klum's 11th Annual Halloween Party at LAVO in New York City.
Celebrities in Halloween Costumes - File Photo by: zz/GOTPAP/STAR MAX/IPx 2017 10/27/17 Jonathan Cheban and Kim Kardashian are seen in Los Angeles, CA.
View Gallery View Gallery 8 Photos.
Deputy Editor of Los Angeles

Kim Kardashian recently sat down for a candid new interview, and she had a rather interesting response when asked who her ‘favorite’ ‘SNL’ cast member is.

In a new interview with Bari Weiss, 37, for her Common Sense newsletter, Kim Kardashian, 41, was (naturally) asked about her ongoing romance with Pete Davidson, 28. But Kim was asked in such a clever way (prop to Bar) that she almost got tricked into spilling some romantic details about her relationship with the Saturday Night Live star.

After answering a few questions about soon-to-be ex-husband Kanye West and her ongoing influence in the celebrity landscape, Kim took part in a lightning round of questions. Not only was she asked about her favorite Taylor Swift song, but she was also asked about her favorite Kanye album, her smell, whether she believes in God and more. But it was when she was asked about Saturday Night Live, that Kim almost had to mention her new man.

Kim and Pete seem like they’re having tons of fun together. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

“Who’s your favorite SNL cast member?,” Bari asked Kim, to which she hilariously replied, “What a setup! Bari, you know.” Oh, we definitely know, Kim. We sure do.

Related Gallery

Pete Davidson's Dating History From Ex-Fiancée Ariana Grande To Kate Beckinsale

Cazzie David and Pete Davidson The New York Premiere of HBOs 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' After Party, USA - 27 Sep 2017
Kate Beckinsale and Pete Davidson Celebrities at Washington Capitals v New York Rangers, NHL ice hockey match, Madison Square Garden, New York, USA - 03 Mar 2019
Kaia Gerber and Pete Davidson can't keep their tongues in their mouths as they make out nonstop in full view of all their friends at the pool in Miami. 23 Nov 2019 Pictured: Kaia Gerber; Pete Davidson. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA555093_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

The KKW Beauty founder and Pete have been romantically linked since October, when they shared a steamy kiss during a SNL skit. Since then, they’ve gone on numerous dates, including a romantic dinner at a pizzeria on Staten Island (his hometown). Pete later celebrated his 28th birthday with the mother-of-four at Kris Jenner‘s Palm Springs home on Nov. 16, and they were seen holding hands in the area that same weekend. Recently, a source revealed to HollywoodLife that Pete and Kim “are not super serious,” but they do “have really strong feelings for each other” and “are not looking to date anyone else right now.”