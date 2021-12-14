​Lindsay Lohan & Fiance Bader Shammas Bundle Up In Cute New Pic: ‘No One I’d Rather Freeze With’

Newly engaged couple, Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas, looked ready for winter as they rocked long, puffy jackets in the snow for a cute new photo.

Lindsay Lohan looks blissfully happy with her fiance, Bader Shammas, in a new photo. The actress took to Instagram on Dec. 13 to share a new pic with her man, with the two posing in the snow in their warmest winter gear. Both Lindsay and Bader are wearing dark, puffy winter jackets and black boots. They’re also keeping warm with hats and gloves with the snow falling down. “No1 else I’d rather freeze with,” Lindsay captioned the pic, along with snowflake and heart emojis.

This winter getaway comes just a few weeks after Lindsay announced her engagement to Bader on Nov. 28. She shared the news on social media, as well, posting a series of photos of herself and her fiance with the engagement ring on display. “My love. My life. My Family. My future,” Lindsay wrote at the time.

Before the engagement news, Lindsay and Bader had kept their relationship very private. The lovebirds have been together for almost two years now, with Lindsay first confirming that she had a “boyfriend” on Instagram in Feb. 2020. However, she subsequently deleted the post, and has kept Bader out of the public eye ever since. The 34-year-old’s own Instagram is private, so he does not appear to be interested in becoming a public figure at the moment. Bader works in finance for a company in Dubai.

In addition to all this happiness in Lindsay’s personal life, she’s also been back to work professionally lately. After only acting sporadically over the last several years and living abroad, Lindsay is set to star in a Netflix Christmas movie in 2022. The actress appeared in the first photo from the film in mid-November, and looked right at home on the movie set. She’s also tapped for the movie Cursed, although it’s unclear when filming is supposed to begin on that project.