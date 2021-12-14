See Pic

​Lindsay Lohan & Fiance Bader Shammas Bundle Up In Cute New Pic: ‘No One I’d Rather Freeze With’

Lindsay Lohan poses for photographers upon arrival at the European MTV Awards in Bilbao, Spain European MTV Awards 2018 Arrivals, Bilbao, Spain - 04 Nov 2018
New York, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Lindsay Lohan puts on a very busty display in all pink as she leaves her LLohan Nightclub pop up at the Playboy Club in New York. Pictured: Lindsay Lohan BACKGRID USA 20 OCTOBER 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: @TheHapaBlonde / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Lindsay Lohan in the front row Saint Laurent show, Fall Winter 2019, Paris Fashion Week, France - 26 Feb 2019
Lindsay Lohan attends MTV's "Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club" series premiere party at Magic Hour Rooftop at The Moxy Times Square, in New York MTV's "Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club" Series Premiere Party, New York, USA - 07 Jan 2019 View Gallery View Gallery 11 Photos.
Deputy Editor of New York City

Newly engaged couple, Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas, looked ready for winter as they rocked long, puffy jackets in the snow for a cute new photo.

Lindsay Lohan looks blissfully happy with her fiance, Bader Shammas, in a new photo. The actress took to Instagram on Dec. 13 to share a new pic with her man, with the two posing in the snow in their warmest winter gear. Both Lindsay and Bader are wearing dark, puffy winter jackets and black boots. They’re also keeping warm with hats and gloves with the snow falling down. “No1 else I’d rather freeze with,” Lindsay captioned the pic, along with snowflake and heart emojis.

This winter getaway comes just a few weeks after Lindsay announced her engagement to Bader on Nov. 28. She shared the news on social media, as well, posting a series of photos of herself and her fiance with the engagement ring on display. “My love. My life. My Family. My future,” Lindsay wrote at the time.

Before the engagement news, Lindsay and Bader had kept their relationship very private. The lovebirds have been together for almost two years now, with Lindsay first confirming that she had a “boyfriend” on Instagram in Feb. 2020. However, she subsequently deleted the post, and has kept Bader out of the public eye ever since. The 34-year-old’s own Instagram is private, so he does not appear to be interested in becoming a public figure at the moment. Bader works in finance for a company in Dubai.

In addition to all this happiness in Lindsay’s personal life, she’s also been back to work professionally lately. After only acting sporadically over the last several years and living abroad, Lindsay is set to star in a Netflix Christmas movie in 2022. The actress appeared in the first photo from the film in mid-November, and looked right at home on the movie set. She’s also tapped for the movie Cursed, although it’s unclear when filming is supposed to begin on that project.

Related Gallery

Lindsay Lohan Through The Years: See Photos Of Her Then & Now

Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Disney/Kobal/Shutterstock (5878832j) Lindsay Lohan The Parent Trap - 1998 Director: Nancy Meyers Walt Disney USA Scene Still Re-Make Family A nous 4
Lindsay Lohan 'Anywhere But Here' film premiere, New York, America - 8 Nov 1999
Lindsay Lohan HBO film premiere of 'Dinner with Friends', New York, America - 28 Jul 2001