See Pics

Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence & Hubby Cooke Maroney Stroll Around NYC In Rare PDA Photos

Jennifer Lawrence, Cooke Maroney
T.Jackson/BACKGRID
Jennifer Lawrence is photographed this evening showing her giant engagement ring while holding hands with her fiancee Cooke Maroney after having dinner with friends at Chef's Club restaurant in New York City. Cooke at some point came out few times to smoke a cigarette and having a conversation with a lady outside the restaurant Pictured: Jennifer Lawrence,Cooke Maroney Ref: SPL5067100 240219 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Portugal Rights
New York, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Jennifer Lawrence and husband Cooke Maroney were spotted out and about Monday afternoon. The happy couple is expecting their first child together. Jennifer has been promoting her latest film Don't Look Up recently and today it seemed she was enjoying a laid back day with her hubby. Pictured: Jennifer Lawrence, Cooke Maroney BACKGRID USA 13 DECEMBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: T.JACKSON / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
New York, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Jennifer Lawrence and husband Cooke Maroney were spotted out and about Monday afternoon. The happy couple is expecting their first child together. Jennifer has been promoting her latest film Don't Look Up recently and today it seemed she was enjoying a laid back day with her hubby. Pictured: Jennifer Lawrence, Cooke Maroney BACKGRID USA 13 DECEMBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: T.JACKSON / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Jennifer Lawrence shows off her baby bump when leaving Madison Square Garden after attending the NYC Still Rising comedy show Pictured: Jennifer Lawrence Ref: SPL5255412 120921 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Poland Rights, No Portugal Rights, No Russia Rights View Gallery View Gallery 17 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

Jennifer Lawrence put her baby bump on display while wearing a fashionable winter coat as she locked her arm around her husband Cooke Maroney during a relaxing walk in the Big Apple.

Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence, 31, and her husband Cooke Maroney, 37, took some time out to enjoy fresh air in New York City on Dec. 13, and showed off PDA. The couple wore winter coats, including a black pea coat for the mom-to-be and a black zip-up coat for the dad-to-be, as well as sunglasses as went for a stroll while arm in arm. She also wore a white knit hat, black leggings, and boots, while he wore gray pants and blue sneakers.

Jennifer Lawrence, Cooke Maroney
Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney go for a stroll in New York City. (T.Jackson/BACKGRID)

The good-looking duo didn’t pay much attention to cameras as they enjoyed the NYC weather and appeared relaxed and happy to be together as they await the arrival of their first child. The award-winning actress recently spoke about her marriage and soon-to-be baby when she gave a tell-all interview to Vanity Fair, and explained why she likes to keep that part of her life private.

Jennifer Lawrence, Cooke Maroney
Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney in another pic from their stroll. (T.Jackson/BACKGRID)

Related Gallery

Jennifer Lawrence Then & Now: See Her Transformation Through The Years

Jennifer Lawrence'The Burning Plain' Film Premiere, 65th Venice Film Festival, Italy. - 29 Aug 2008Directed and written by Guillermo Arriaga, the screenwriter of ‘Amores Perros’, ‘21 Grams’ and ‘Babel’, ‘The Burning Plain’ stars Charlize Theron and Kim Basinger. Arriaga's directorial debut is a drama with a two-tiered storyline concerning a mother (Basinger) and daughter (Theron) who try to form a bond after the young woman's difficult childhood.
Jennifer Lawrence6th Annual Teen Vogue Young Hollywood Party, Los Angeles, America - 18 Sep 20086th Annual Teen Vogue Young Hollywood Party at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art
Jennifer Lawrence'The Runaways' film premiere, Los Angeles, America - 11 Mar 2010'The Runaways' film and After Party in Los Angeles

“I haven’t spoken to the world in forever,” she said during the interview. “And to come back now, when I have all of these new accessories added to my life that I obviously want to protect [her pregnancy]…I’m nervous for you. I’m nervous for me. I’m nervous for the readers.”

Although she didn’t say too much about Cooke, she did reveal what she’s enjoyed most since marrying him in Oct. 2019. “I really enjoy going to the grocery store with him,” she explained. “I don’t know why but it fills me with a lot of joy. I think maybe because it’s almost a metaphor for marriage. ‘Okay, we’ve got this list. These are the things we need. Let’s work together and get this done.’”

“And I always get one of the cooking magazines, like 15 Minute Healthy Meals, and he always gives me a look like, ‘You’re not going to use that. When are you going to make that?’ And I say, ‘Yes, I am. Tuesday!’,” she continued. “And he’s always right, and I never do.”

When it comes to her pregnancy, Jennifer, who stars in the new film Don’t Look Up, also touched upon why she chooses not to share details with the public. “If I was at a dinner party, and somebody was like, ‘Oh, my God, you’re expecting a baby,’ I wouldn’t be like, ‘God, I can’t talk about that. Get away from me, you psycho!’ ” she explained. “But every instinct in my body wants to protect their privacy for the rest of their lives, as much as I can. I don’t want anyone to feel welcome into their existence. And I feel like that just starts with not including them in this part of my work.”