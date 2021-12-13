Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence & Hubby Cooke Maroney Stroll Around NYC In Rare PDA Photos

Jennifer Lawrence put her baby bump on display while wearing a fashionable winter coat as she locked her arm around her husband Cooke Maroney during a relaxing walk in the Big Apple.

Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence, 31, and her husband Cooke Maroney, 37, took some time out to enjoy fresh air in New York City on Dec. 13, and showed off PDA. The couple wore winter coats, including a black pea coat for the mom-to-be and a black zip-up coat for the dad-to-be, as well as sunglasses as went for a stroll while arm in arm. She also wore a white knit hat, black leggings, and boots, while he wore gray pants and blue sneakers.

The good-looking duo didn’t pay much attention to cameras as they enjoyed the NYC weather and appeared relaxed and happy to be together as they await the arrival of their first child. The award-winning actress recently spoke about her marriage and soon-to-be baby when she gave a tell-all interview to Vanity Fair, and explained why she likes to keep that part of her life private.

“I haven’t spoken to the world in forever,” she said during the interview. “And to come back now, when I have all of these new accessories added to my life that I obviously want to protect [her pregnancy]…I’m nervous for you. I’m nervous for me. I’m nervous for the readers.”

Although she didn’t say too much about Cooke, she did reveal what she’s enjoyed most since marrying him in Oct. 2019. “I really enjoy going to the grocery store with him,” she explained. “I don’t know why but it fills me with a lot of joy. I think maybe because it’s almost a metaphor for marriage. ‘Okay, we’ve got this list. These are the things we need. Let’s work together and get this done.’”

“And I always get one of the cooking magazines, like 15 Minute Healthy Meals, and he always gives me a look like, ‘You’re not going to use that. When are you going to make that?’ And I say, ‘Yes, I am. Tuesday!’,” she continued. “And he’s always right, and I never do.”

When it comes to her pregnancy, Jennifer, who stars in the new film Don’t Look Up, also touched upon why she chooses not to share details with the public. “If I was at a dinner party, and somebody was like, ‘Oh, my God, you’re expecting a baby,’ I wouldn’t be like, ‘God, I can’t talk about that. Get away from me, you psycho!’ ” she explained. “But every instinct in my body wants to protect their privacy for the rest of their lives, as much as I can. I don’t want anyone to feel welcome into their existence. And I feel like that just starts with not including them in this part of my work.”