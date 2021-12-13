See Pic

Elizabeth Hurley, 56, Rocks A Bikini On The Beach As She Celebrates Getting The COVID Booster

After Elizabeth Hurley took care of her health and secured herself a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot, she celebrated the best way possible – by throwing on a leopard-print bikini and hitting the beach!

Usually, Elizabeth Hurley doesn’t need a reason to wear a bikini. The 56-year-old actress and swimwear mogul will toss on a two-piece or model the latest entry in her Elizabeth Hurley Beach line. However, on Dec. 10, she had a particular motivation to bask in the sun: she had gotten a COVID-19 booster shot. “Yeeeessssss!” Liz captioned the photo of her in a leopard-print two-piece, her arms outstretched in a moment of jubilation. “Covid booster today. Thank you [heart emoji].”

It’s totally on-brand for Liz to announce this with a bikini shot, and fans were appreciative of both the glamorous photo and the health update. “Gorgeous! Glad you are staying safe!” commented Ann Caruso.  That sentiment was shared by many. “That’s extremely good. I got my booster as well. Glad you’re protecting yourself,” wrote one. “If Covid were cured by beauty, you wouldn’t even need a booster. It would never stand a chance,” added one admirer. “Thank you for encouraging vaccines and boosters!!! My wife and I are both first-line health care professionals who have been in the trenches since the beginning. This disease is far uglier than most people realize,” wrote another.

Though it’s the dead of winter for those in the northern hemisphere, it’s an endless summer for Liz Hurley. Even as the weather was starting to turn chilly at the start of November, the Austin Powers star was shedding layers and catching rays with a new entry into her swimwear line. “Finally! My favourite chain bikini has arrived in white- say hello to the brand new Celestial Bikini,” she captioned the shot. Unsurprisingly, Liz looked incredible as she showed off her toned body and seemingly ageless features.

While Liz looks immortal, she has admitted that she’s not a young twenty-something anymore – and she’s totally fine with that. “I’m at least 10 pounds heavier than I was 20 years ago, but I don’t care,” she said in an October interview. “I probably eat a bit more now, but I don’t eat takeaways and only drink sodas once in a blue moon. Life’s too short to be on a super strict diet.” Now that she’s up-to-date on her shots, she can treat herself with some extra dessert — and more days sunbathing in bikinis.