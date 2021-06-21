Fashion

Elizabeth Hurley, 56, Forgets Her Bikini Top In Sexy ‘Staycation’ Pic

elizabeth hurley
Shutterstock
Fashion & Beauty Editor

Elizabeth Hurley is always showing off her fabulous figure in some sort of sexy photo & her latest pic may just be her sexiest one to date!

When it comes to Elizabeth Hurley, 56, there is nothing the actress loves more than posting sexy bikini photos to Instagram and her latest photo is seriously amazing. Elizabeth posted a photo of herself rocking black and white striped bikini bottoms and little else. She chose to not wear a bikini top and instead she covered her chest with a long white checkered linen cover-up which she left wide open revealing her fabulous figure. The beach cover-up featured scalloped crochet sleeves and she topped her look with a simple gold heart necklace. Her entire look was from her swimwear line, Elizabeth Hurley Beach, and she captioned the photo, “Having my own staycation… in my own home.”

Lately, Elizabeth has been rocking a slew of sexy bikini photos, and aside from this one, she posted another sexy shot a few weeks ago when she shared a video to Instagram. She posted a video of her and her friend, Jo Manoukian, dancing to the Spice Girls while Elizabeth rocked a sexy little yellow bikini. Elizabeth looked happier than ever with her friend as the two danced to the song, “Who Do You Think You Are.” Elizabeth showed off her extremely toned abs and legs in a tiny low-cut triangle bikini top with matching bottoms as she hopped and skipped around smiling. As for her hair, it was down, straight, and parted in the middle. She captioned the video, “Who doesn’t dance to the Spice Girls on a sunny birthday weekend in Blighty?”

There is seriously nothing we love more than seeing Elizabeth show off her toned and stunning figure in a slew of sexy bikinis. Not only does she look drop-dead-gorgeous, but she is also extremely confident.