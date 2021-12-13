See Pic

Chris Brown’s Son Aeko, 2, Rocks A Man Bun In Cute Photo Posted By Mom Ammika

Chris Brown, Aeko Brown
SOUTHPAW / BACKGRID
Chris Brown, left, and Royalty Brown arrive at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
London, UNITED KINGDOM - *EXCLUSIVE* - R&B star Chris Brown plays the doting father, as he holds his baby son Aeko with baby mother Ammika Harris following behind, holding a baby bottle. Chris looked casual wearing his North Face jacket, yellow cap, jeans and his protective face mask as he showed off some bling with his flash designer watch. The British singer Rita Ora was also spotted looking a little inconspicuous wearing her black PVC puffer jacket and designer Chanel handbag trying to hide from the cameras and also showing off her wealth, with her hands full of gold rings on each finger as the gang left separately from a venue in London's Soho. Pictured: Chris Brown - Ammika Harris BACKGRID USA 14 OCTOBER 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: SOUTHPAW / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Royalty Brown and Chris Brown62nd Annual Grammy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 26 Jan 2020
Chris Brown, Royalty Brown. Chris Brown, left, and Royalty Brown arrive at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center, in Los Angeles 62nd Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 26 Jan 2020 View Gallery View Gallery 11 Photos.
The doting mom shared a sweet photo of herself and her little boy, where it looked like the two of them were having a bonding moment.

Chris Brown‘s son Aeko, 2, is growing up to have a great sense of fashion and style. Aeko’s mom Ammika Harris  took to her Instagram on Friday December 10 to post a photo of herself and Aeko. The 32-year-old singer’s son wore an adorable little outfit, as he smiled at his mom for the cute mommy-son picture.

Ammika looked like she was in awe of her son, as she knelt down and looked at him. The model looked gorgeous in a white top, and she accesorized with some subtle jewelry, including a necklace with an “A” pendant. Aeko looked adorable in a pair of jeans and a white sweater. He also had a necklace with a small charm on the end. Ammika had a super sweet caption for the photo, calling her son a “Hero,” and explaining his new hairstyle. “Man bun bc his hair so long,” she wrote.

The portrait of the mom and son wasn’t the only sweet post with her son that Ammika shared over the weekend. She also posted a Story on Sunday December 12, of her son laying down with a pacifier in. She took the pacifier out his mouth and told him she loved him, and he responded by saying what sounded like, “I love you too.” It was a super sweet video.

Chris bonding with Aeko. (SOUTHPAW / BACKGRID)

Both Ammika and Chris both clearly adore their son, and they’ve shared plenty of sweet photos, videos and moments of their little boy. Early in November, the singer shared a video of Aeko naming his toy animals, showing just how smart the boy is! Chris and Ammika co-parent, while the model and her son live together in Germany. A source revealed to HollywoodLife that Chris still tries to connect with Aeko, even though they’re far apart. “Although Chris can’t always be with his son in person, he goes above and beyond to connect with Aeko on a regular basis despite their distance. He loves seeing photos and videos of his son, FaceTiming, etc.,” the source said.