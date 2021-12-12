Jennifer Lopez Reveals She Adopted A New Cat Hendrix & He’s All Business In Hilarious Video

Purr-fect timing! Gearing up for a festive holiday season, J. Lo gave fans a glimpse of Hendrix, the new family pet!

Jennifer Lopez is ringing in the holidays with a special furry friend! The 52-year-old icon gave her fans a a peek at the latest edition to her family: Hendrix the cat! Taking to her Instagram on December 11, the Hustlers star shared a clip of her gorgeously furnished living room, complete with a towering Christmas tree.

As she zoomed in on the holiday setup, cute little Hendrix could be seen just chilling, apparently settling into his fancy new digs just fine, but with a definite “all business” type of ‘tude! With Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree playing in the background, Hendrix hilariously kept it pretty serious, staring into the camera without moving an inch.

It looks like Jennifer decked out her halls to have quite the festive holiday season this year, the first one since she kindled her romance with Ben Affleck, 49, after the pair ending an engagement almost 18 years ago. Since they first confirmed Bennifer 2.0 was back in business, they have been spotted on dinner dates together, vacations and even holidays. The actor even brought his children Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and 9-year-old Samuel to mingle with J.Lo’s twins Max and Emme, 13, on Thanksgiving, a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “They are going to make this Thanksgiving a family affair,” the insider said ahead of the holiday.

Ben recently opened up about his relationship with J.Lo. calling the reunion a “great story”. “I can say that it’s definitely beautiful to me,” he told WSJ of getting back together with the actress “And, you know, one of the things I really value across all facets of my life now is that it was handled in a way that reflected that. I am very lucky in my life in that I have benefited from second chances, and I am aware that other people don’t even get first chances.”

J.Lo shares her twins twins with ex-husband Marc Anthony, while Ben shares his three children with ex-wife Jennifer Garner. The former couple – who split in 2015 and finalized their divorce in 2018 – are committed to raising the kids in a positive environment, especially around the festive season. “Ben and Jen [Garner] get along as co-parents better than anybody,” a second source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, “but that also means they’ve worked out the kinks to ensure everyone is on the same page when it comes to these things.”