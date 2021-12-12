See Pics

Billie Eilish Rocks White Mini Skirt & Boots To ‘SNL’ After Party After Hosting & Performing — Photos

SplashNews
Billie Eilish Billie Eilish in concert, O2 Shepherds Bush Empire, London, UK - 04 Mar 2019
Billie Eilish LACMA: Art + Film Gala, Los Angeles County Museum of Art, Los Angeles, California, USA - 06 Nov 2021
Exclusive All Round - In the UK: Not Part of Subs, Premium Rates Apply. Web - 500GBP set price, 100GBP per image. Print - Call for Price. All other territories: Premium Rates Apply - Not Part of Subs, Premium Rates Apply, Call for Price Mandatory Credit: Photo by Diggzy/Jesal/Shutterstock (12212915an) Exclusive - Billie Eilish was seen leaving a photoshoot in Burbank, CA on Tuesday afternoon as she made her first appearance in public since her alleged Racism scandal She recently apologized for Mouthing an Anti-Asian slur in a video that surfaced, but she seemed to miss the mark again on Tuesday, as she wore a Sweatsuit from the brand “Chinatown Market”, who have been notoriously trolled for cultural appropriation of asian culture Exclusive - Billie Eilish is seen getting back to work for the first time since racism scandal, Burbank, California, USA - 13 Jul 2021
Director Michael Chaves and Billie Eilish New Line Cinema 'The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It' special film screening, Los Angeles, California, USA - 27 May 2021 View Gallery View Gallery 25 Photos.
Cassie Gill
Senior Weekend Editor

Billie Eilish wore an all-white ensemble after hosting and performing on ‘SNL’, stopping to sign autographs for fans outside of Dos Caminos restaurant.

Billie Eilish, 19, rocked a cool white mini skirt heading to the Saturday Night Live after party! She paired the distressed, lace-up piece by Orseund Iris with an oversized chunky sweater and a pair of puffer inspired moon boots as she walked into New York City’s Dos Caminos on Dec. 11.

Billie Eilish attends the ‘SNL’ after party on Dec. 11. (SplashNews)

She held onto her blue iPhone Pro as she followed a security guard, wearing a black face mask for protection. Billie was also seen stopping to chat with fans and sign autographs outside of the trendy Mexican eatery, known for their tacos, guacamole and margaritas.

The celebratory party came off of Billie’s double duty episode, where she returned as musical guest but made her debut as host. The GRAMMY winner absolutely nailed the episode, starting with her opening monologue that addressed her love of oversized clothes.

Related Gallery

'Saturday Night Live' Season 47 -- PICS

Billie Eilish arriving at Dos Cominos for the Saturday night live after party in New York City.Pictured: Billie EilishRef: SPL5280016 121221 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Peter Cruz / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- "Jonathan Majors" Episode 1811 -- Pictured: Musical guest Taylor Swift performs on Saturday, November 13, 2021 -- (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC)
SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- "Jonathan Majors" Episode 1811 -- Pictured: Musical guest Taylor Swift performs on Saturday, November 13, 2021 -- (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC)

She wore a white mini skirt for the event. (SplashNews)

“Some people wonder why I started wearing baggy clothes. There was actually a good reason,” she explained to the audience, rocking an interesting white dress she described as “Mrs. Claus going to the club.” She went on, “So it wasn’t just for comfort, or for style. This is hard to say for me, but the real reason I wore big oversized clothes back then is, I was actually two kids stacked on top of each other trying to sneak into an R-rated movie.”

The Sagittarius also touched on her upcoming 20th birthday, which falls on Dec. 18. “Not only do I love Christmas, but my birthday is one week from today. I’m turning 20, or as the internet calls that middle-aged,” she joked. “But I’m actually really excited to get older because I am now just starting to understand who I actually am as a person. And the scary thing about growing up in the public eye is people just decide that everything you say and do and look like is who you are forever. It’s not fair. Would you want to be judged by the way you presented yourself when you were 16? Uh, no!” she also said on stage.