Billie Eilish Rocks White Mini Skirt & Boots To ‘SNL’ After Party After Hosting & Performing — Photos

Billie Eilish wore an all-white ensemble after hosting and performing on ‘SNL’, stopping to sign autographs for fans outside of Dos Caminos restaurant.

Billie Eilish, 19, rocked a cool white mini skirt heading to the Saturday Night Live after party! She paired the distressed, lace-up piece by Orseund Iris with an oversized chunky sweater and a pair of puffer inspired moon boots as she walked into New York City’s Dos Caminos on Dec. 11.

She held onto her blue iPhone Pro as she followed a security guard, wearing a black face mask for protection. Billie was also seen stopping to chat with fans and sign autographs outside of the trendy Mexican eatery, known for their tacos, guacamole and margaritas.

The celebratory party came off of Billie’s double duty episode, where she returned as musical guest but made her debut as host. The GRAMMY winner absolutely nailed the episode, starting with her opening monologue that addressed her love of oversized clothes.

“Some people wonder why I started wearing baggy clothes. There was actually a good reason,” she explained to the audience, rocking an interesting white dress she described as “Mrs. Claus going to the club.” She went on, “So it wasn’t just for comfort, or for style. This is hard to say for me, but the real reason I wore big oversized clothes back then is, I was actually two kids stacked on top of each other trying to sneak into an R-rated movie.”

The Sagittarius also touched on her upcoming 20th birthday, which falls on Dec. 18. “Not only do I love Christmas, but my birthday is one week from today. I’m turning 20, or as the internet calls that middle-aged,” she joked. “But I’m actually really excited to get older because I am now just starting to understand who I actually am as a person. And the scary thing about growing up in the public eye is people just decide that everything you say and do and look like is who you are forever. It’s not fair. Would you want to be judged by the way you presented yourself when you were 16? Uh, no!” she also said on stage.