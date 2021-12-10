Jill Biden Defends Joe Over Concerns About His Mental Capabilities: It’s ‘Ridiculous’

The first lady shut down concerns that a recent poll found that 48 percent of participants disagreed that President Joe Biden is ‘mentally fit.’

First Lady Jill Biden assured Americans that President Joe Biden is completely able to handle the responsibilities of being the commander-in-chief in a new excerpt released ahead of her upcoming interview from Camp David with CBS Sunday Morning on December 12. Jill shut down the concerns when the interviewer Rita Braver mentioned a recent poll, showing that an increasing number of people are unsure about the president’s mental ability.

Braver was referring to a November 2021 Morning Consult/Politico poll, which showed that only 46 percent of people asked felt that President Biden was “mentally fit.” The percentage was down from the 53 percent that responded in May 2021. The poll found that 48 percent of participants disagreed that he was mentally fit. The first lady dismissed those who disagreed that he was mentally fit. “I think that’s ridiculous,” she said, via CBS.

First Lady Jill Biden opens up this Sunday about her life, her efforts to support her husband and looks back at their first year in office, in a rare interview at Camp David, the Presidential retreat in rural Maryland pic.twitter.com/lC7gpUSqjZ — CBS Sunday Morning 🌞 (@CBSSunday) December 9, 2021

In one clip released ahead of the interview, the first lady spoke about how being the president’s wife has been different than her expectations. “I think it’s a little harder than I imagined. It’s not like a job that you do. It’s a lifestyle that you live, and it’s not something that you leave at 5 o’clock or 3 o’clock. It’s 24 hours a day,” she said.

Jill also explained how her husband has been working continually to try to unite both sides of the aisle and works around the clock to pass legislation. “He keeps working at it. He’s an eternal optimist, and he keeps working, Rita, like, almost 24 hours a day at creating relationships with Republicans as well as Democrats to push his agenda forward. It’s that important,” she said in another clip.

While Jill is the focus of the rare interview, one of the president’s quotes has been released before it airs, and he gushed over his wife, saying how happy he is that she’s by his side in the White House. “I’m a lucky man. Jill is the life of my love and the love of my life,” he said in an excerpt.