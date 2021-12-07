Exclusive

Khloé Kardashian Open To True Having Relationship With New Baby If Tristan Proves To Be The Dad

If DNA tests confirm that Maralee Nichols’ son belongs to Tristan Thompson, Khloé Kardashian wouldn’t prevent daughter True from having a relationship with her brother, a source tells HollywoodLife.

Amid Tristan Thompson‘s paternity lawsuit, Khloé Kardashian has no plans to ever reconcile with the NBA player and father of her daughter, True, 3. Texas-based personal trainer Maralee Nichols recently filed a lawsuit against the 30-year-old athlete requesting child support and other expenses. With the DNA test pending, a source has told HollywoodLife exclusively that Khloé, 37, is “done” with her ex for good.

“Khloé is done with Tristan,” the source said. “He is going to be allowed to have a lifelong relationship with his daughter True; she is not going to prevent him from doing this, but as far as she is concerned, she will never get back together with him  — not after this.” The source added that Khloé found out about the baby, a son born on Dec. 3, “very recently.”

While she was aware about the lawsuit, Tristan “did not go into detail about it,” the source said. “He led her to believe it was a one-night stand that could have resulted in a baby being born that may be his, but the fact that he may have cheated on Khloé for five months was completely new information, She is extremely saddened by this.”

The Good American founder is “very intent” on speaking to Maralee since she “cannot rely on Tristan to tell her the truth.” According to the source, Khloé would also not prevent daughter True from having a relationship with her possible baby brother. “If the baby is his, she does not want to prevent her daughter from having a relationship with any of her biological siblings.”

In court documents filed in Los Angeles last week, Tristan admitted to sleeping with the personal trainer in March, but cast doubt over whether he was the father of the baby. “Petitioner does not know when conception took place and concedes that conception may have taken place in March or April 2021,” the docs read. “I do not know if the claims that I am the father of her child are supported by facts.”

The tryst occurred before his final split from Khloé in June. The two had been in an on-again, off-again relationship since 2016. HL previously reached out to Tristan’s rep and lawyer for comment on the suit, but have yet to hear back. Along with daughter True, Tristan shares son Prince, 4, with ex Jordan Craig.