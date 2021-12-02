See Pics

Sean Penn’s Daughter Dylan, 30, Rocks Stunning Silver Gown While Joining Dad At Charity Event

Dylan Penn & dad Sean Penn
Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock
Dylan Penn Valentino show, Front Row, Fall Winter 2018, Paris Fashion Week, France - 04 Mar 2018
West Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Dylan Penn shares a passionate kiss with a girl after leaving a Halloween party in West Hollywood. Pictured: Dylan Penn BACKGRID USA 31 OCTOBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
West Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Dylan Penn shares a passionate kiss with a girl after leaving a Halloween party in West Hollywood. Pictured: Dylan Penn BACKGRID USA 31 OCTOBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Robin Wright is feeling the love from her daughter Dylan Penn as the pair spend some time together at the beach for Mother's Day. Robin's husband Clement surfed with friends while Robin and Dylan hung out on the beach with some of her friends as well. Dylan rocked a cute turquoise bikini showcasing her slim and sexy curves. Dylan took a dip in the ocean with Clement and Robin's big dog to cool off. Pictured: Robin Wright, Dylan Penn BACKGRID USA 10 MAY 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: RMBI / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 12 Photos.
News Writer

Dylan Penn was stunning in silver on Wednesday when she joined her father Sean Penn at a charity event in Miami. See photos of her gorgeous gown here!

Like father and mother! Dylan Penn looked absolutely stunning at her dad, Sean Penn‘s charity event on Wednesday. The 30-year-old actress joined her father in an event to benefit his relief fund CORE’s Crisis Response Programs in Latin America in Miami, in photos you can see here. For the Soho Beach House-held event, at which Leonardo DiCaprio and Marc Anthony were also in attendance, Dylan looked like a spitting image of dad Sean, 61, and mom Robin Wright, 55, rocking a gorgeous, ’70s-style silver lamé halter gown, which cinched at her waist and had a sexy thigh slit.

The model continued with the disco theme with ankle strap, silver platform heels, wearing her light blond locks up in a high tousled ponytail and donning subtle, yet glowing, glamorous makeup.

Dylan Penn & father Sean Penn
Dylan Penn & father Sean Penn attend the ‘Flag Day’ premiere (Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock).

Dylan is known for her knockout styles. On August 19, the blonde beauty was spotted again with her dad on their way to film an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert ahead of the release of their new film Flag Day. While Sean opted for a simple, dapper suit, Dylan rocked a little black dress, channeling chic ’60s style with black pointed heels and an elegant top bun. Dylan stars opposite her father and brother, Hopper, 28, in the drama flick which Sean also directed. The film was released on August 20.

Related Gallery

Sean Penn -- Pics Of The Actor

Cast members Dylan Penn, left, and her father, Sean Penn, who plays her father in the movie as well, arrive at the Los Angeles premiere of "Flag Day" at the Directors Guild of America Theater, in Los Angeles LA Premiere of "Flag Day", Los Angeles, United States - 11 Aug 2021
Sean Penn Sean Penn Hosts 10th Anniversary Gala Benefiting CORE, Inside, The Wiltern, Los Angeles, USA - 15 Jan 2020
Sean Penn 32nd Annual Cinematheque Award honoring Bradley Cooper, Show, Los Angeles, USA

Sean Penn & daughter Dylan Penn
Sean Penn with daughter Dylan Penn (JP PARIENTE/LAURENT VU/SIPA/Shutterstock).

Flag Day marks the first movie Dylan has starred in with Sean. Also in August, the father-daughter duo spoke with Variety about the “intensity” of working together at the film’s premiere in Los Angeles. “Rarely have I ever had an actor’s face dominate what I was reading on the first read of the script, and Dylan’s face was imprinted on it by page 30,” Sean told the outlet.

Dylan added, “The intensity was what I expected, but the playfulness of working with him as a director and as a co-star was really surprising and a relief at the same time.” She continued, “Playing off of him as another actor is really easy because he gives you a lot to work with.” Sean revealed that he and his daughter infused parts of their dynamic as father-daughter into the otherwise serious roles.