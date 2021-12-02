See Pic

Diddy’s Twins, 14, Look So Grown Up While Rocking Matching Sweatsuits — Photo

Jessie Combs D'Lila Combs
Manuele Mangiarotti/IPA/Shutterstock
Kim Porter and her children arrive into Gustavia from their massive yacht to head to St Jean Beach.
D'Lila Star Combs and Jessie James Decker Combs Celebrity Boat Arrivals during Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda, Venice, Italy - 29 Aug 2021
Figli di Sean Combs (Puff Daddy) in hotel Dolce & Gabbana event, Celebrity arrivals, Venice, Italy - 28 Aug 2021
Venice, ITALY - P Diddy with his family at the Dolce & Gabbana event in Venice.

Diddy’s girls Jessie and D’Lila showcased their sporty styles as they twinned in blue tracksuits.

Diddy’s twin daughters Jessie James and D’Lila Star Combs, 14, proved they are quite the fashionistas in an artsy new Instagram snapshot posted to their joint account on Nov. 29. The duo looked ultra-cool while rocking blue tracksuits with white tops and slate grey New York Yankee ballcaps and two-toned sneakers.

Giving the sporty looks a glamorous twist, they let their long, dark tresses sweep down smoothly. One of the girls — who made the rounds during Italy’s Fashion Week back in late August — looked blurry in the snap, which mirrored the effect of a long exposure film photo. They let the photo do the talking, captioning the post with just a blue butterfly emoji.

Jessie and D’Lila are two of the 52-year-old rapper’s six offspring. Diddy, born Sean Combs, is also dad to Quincy, 30, Justin, 27, King, 23, and Chance, 15. The girls’ mother Kim Porter tragically passed away on Nov. 15, 2018 from lobar pneumonia at the age of 47.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Kim Porter with family The BET Awards 2006, Los Angeles, America - 27 Jun 2006
Kim Porter and Sean 'P Diddy' Combs STARS HEADING FOR DAVID AND VICTORIA BECKHAM'S PARTY, LONDON, BRITAIN - 21 MAY 2006
Kim Porter and Sean 'P Diddy' Combs STARS LEAVING CIPRIANI RESTAURANT, LONDON, BRITAIN - 20 MAY 2006

Diddy’s children seem to be taking after the Bad Boy Records co-founder’s sophisticated sense of style. In August Diddy praised the twins and their sister Chase for posing for elegant portraits for his Vanity Fair cover shoot. He shared their photo on social media and gushed, “I’m so proud of my Queens. They did such a great job on the @vanityfair shoot. I’m so proud of you girls!! You all look simply regal, majestic, beautiful & strong. Words can’t even explain…I’m one of the luckiest men in the world!! LOVE.”

D'Lila Star Combs Chance Combs Sean Diddy Combs Jessie James Combs
The girls (far left and far right) pose with sister Chase and their dad at Clive Davis’ Pre-Grammy Gala in Beverly Hills on Jan. 25 2020. (Broadimage/Shutterstock)

The rapper reflected on how he’s grown since the loss of Kim in the Vanity Fair piece, telling the magazine, “I am the happiest I’ve ever been in life, I laugh the most, I smile the most, I breathe the most.” He added, “I had to start to deal with it when I lost Kim. Cause I was like, man, you had it. I’m not saying I would do any of it differently. God willing — I would have had more time… I look at my life as I got a second chance. I’m on my second mountain.”