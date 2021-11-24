Watch

Taylor Swift Sings ‘Champagne Problems’ Live For 1st Time To Celebrate Grammy Nomination

Music & Sports Editor

After ‘evermore’ was nominated for Album of the Year, Taylor Swift celebrated how ‘stoked’ she was by sharing a video of her performing ‘Champagne Problems.’

“NO PROBLEMS TODAY JUST CHAMPAGNE,” Taylor Swift posted on Tuesday (Nov. 23), hours after evermore was announced among the nominees for Album of the Year at the 2021 Grammy Awards. Taylor, 31, shared a video of her in an exquisite white wedding dress, sitting at the bottom of a spiral staircase. Her collaborator and producer, Aaron Dessner, was at a nearby piano, and together, they performed a live rendition of “Champagne Problems,” the second track off of evermore. “I wanted to share this video with you from when @aarondessner and I were doing our fittings for the video, and there was a piano, so ofc this happened,” she wrote.

“SO stoked evermore has been honored like this. Congrats to all our fellow nominees!!” added Taylor. While evermore only scored the Album of the Year nod, Taylor is actually competing against herself in that category. Due to Olivia Rodrigo giving Taylor a songwriting credit on Sour – Olivia interpolated Taylor’s “Cruel Summer” and “New Year’s Day” on her songs “Deja Vu” and “1 Step Forward, 3 Steps Back,” per Rolling Stone – Swift could get an Album of the Year victory even if evermore loses to the newcomer.

Sour and evermore will compete against Jon Batiste’s We Are, Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga’s Love For Sale, Doja Cat’s Planet Her, H.E.R.’s Back Of My Mind, Justin Bieber’s Justice, Billie Eilish’s Happier Than Ever, Lil Nas X’s Montero, and Kanye West’s Donda. The four main categories – Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best New Artist – were expanded from eight to ten nominees for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards. This means that Taylor has more competition if she wants to pull off back-to-back Album of the Year victories, but if anyone has a decent shot at doing it, it’s her.

While Taylor was honored for the single Grammy nod, her fellow music stars had different reactions to the rollout of the Grammy nominations. Miley Cyrus, whose Plastic Hearts album was seemingly ignored by The Recording Academy, took the snubbing in stride. While sharing a list of “30 Stars Who Never Won A Grammy,” she took solace that she was alongside the likes of Jimi Hendrix, Iggy Pop, Snoop Dogg, and The Ramones. “In Good Company,” she tweeted. Machine Gun Kelly was less magnanimous. When his Tickets To My Downfall album failed to score a nomination in any of the rock, metal, or alternative categories, he tweeted, “wtf is wrong with the grammys.”

 