Why Jon Gosselin Is Giving Up Dating & ‘Focusing’ On Himself After 25 Years Of Romances

Editorial use only. No book cover usage.Mandatory Credit: Photo by Tlc-Tv/Kobal/Shutterstock (5870389a)
Kate Gosselin, center, and her daughters Cara, left, and Mady, cast members in the TLC series "Kate Plus Date," take part in a panel discussion on the show during the 2019 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour, Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019, in Pasadena, Calif.
Jon Gosselin is busy in the yard today organizing the lawn crew and chatting on his cell phone in the yard. When Jon returned home today the Nanny was seen leaving the property. The kids played outside today and helped the landscaper in the yard. Jon was constantly on the phone and walking around the property today hardly having any time to play with the children. Pictured: Jon Gosselin and kids,Jon Gosselin kids Nanny Family friend Gosselin kids landscaper Landscaper Ref: SPL107919 190609 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Kate Gosselin and her sextuplets pose for a family portrait by the sea on Bald Head Island, North Carolina, where they have been staying for more than a week without Kate's husband Jon.
Jon Gosselin is celebrating being single for the first time in years and he EXCLUSIVELY explained to HL why it’s time to put himself first.

Jon Gosselin, 44, has decided it’s time to focus on himself as he celebrates life as a single man for the first time in years. “My plans are really to focus on myself and music,” Jon told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY while spending time pampering with daughter Hannah in Los Angeles on Nov. 20 at The Diamond Dentist’s office in Beverly Hills.

“I’m more focused on myself and being alone. New me, new beginnings. My album’s coming out and Casper and I are working really hard on getting that out,” he teased to HL. “Tour’s coming and I have to build really independent children because I’m not going to be home as much, so once that happens, they’ll be going to school. Hopefully they’ll be at college and I’ll get to see them when I’m out on tour and whatever happens with that. I’m really excited to get the tour kicked off. It’s a while new world. It’s just a whole new industry,” he added of his upcoming career plans.

The father to twins Mady and Cara Gosselin, 21, and sextuplets Hannah, Leah, Alexis, Aaden, Collin and Joel, 17, has has been in back-to-back relationships for years. After meeting their mother, Kate Gosselin, 46, in 1997, the two married by 1999 — welcoming their twin daughters a year later. By 2004, they found themselves parents again — times six — as Kate gave birth to their sextuplets. Their family life was documented on their TLC series Jon & Kate Plus 8.

Jon Gosselin checks out daughter Hannah’s diamond on her tooth after treating his daughter to a special trip in LA to The Diamond Dentist. (Courtesy of Pixie Productions).

By 2009, they couple divorced, also splitting their kids: Hannah and Aaden decided to go live with Jon while their siblings remained at home with their mother. While Jon is hopeful that one day he’ll have a relationship with his other kids again, he admits he hasn’t spoken to them in quite some time. Notably, Cara and Maddy are off at college in New York City.

Jon Gosselin, Colleen Conrad Real Love: Relationship Reality TV's Past, Present and Future, Beverly Hills, USA - 11 Dec 2018
Jon Gosselin 'Victoria's Voice - An Evening To Save Lives' Gala, Arrivals, Westgate Hotel & Casino, Las Vegas, USA - 25 Oct 2019
Jon Gosselin We TV's 'Real Love: Relationship Reality TV's Past, Present and Future' TV show, Los Angeles, USA - 11 Dec 2018

Several years later, Jon met girlfriend Colleen Conrad and the two began dating in 2015. The couple fell in love and even moved in together, blending their families under one roof. Shortly after Colleen confirmed her breast cancer battle in Aug. 2021, it was also confirmed that the couple had decided to go their separate ways.

As a new year approaches, Jon is excited to take a step back and put himself first for the first time in his life. “I’ve been with someone since I was 19-years-old,” Jon revealed. “Went from 19 to engagement to twins, sextuplets, TV, divorce, paparazzi, LA, New York, paparazzi, dating, single and now. I haven’t ever been me.”

Jon Gosselin poses with his kids Collin & Hannah at home in Pennsylvania. (Courtesy of Jon Gosselin).

One thing Jon is not ready for is dealing with Hannah dating as he vows there will be no boys under his roof! “No!” Jon said when asked if he’s OK seeing his daughter with boys., as Hannah hilariously added, “He doesn’t like any boys that I talk to!”