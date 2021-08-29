Why Jon Gosselin Has ‘No Plans’ To Reconcile With Ex Colleen Conrad After Her Cancer Diagnosis

Jon Gosselin and Colleen Conrad were together for seven years before their split. A source confirms to HL EXCLUSIVELY that the pair tried ‘family and couples therapy’ to try and work things out.

Jon Gosselin, 44, and his ex-girlfriend Colleen Conrad, won’t be getting back together — despite her recent cancer diagnosis. “Jon and Colleen tried both family and couples therapy. They really gave it their all for both themselves and the children, but it just didn’t work out,” a source close to the father of eight tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “The kids want Jon and Colleen to be happy so they understand this is the next best step for the family. At this point there are no plans to reconcile,” the insider added.

The Jon & Kate Plus 8 alum recently confirmed the surprising split during an interview. “It’s hard, it was a big decision. We have been together for seven years which is a long time, so it’s very upsetting,” he said to The Sun on August 12, admitting the COVID-19 pandemic played a role. “We had some struggles and we tried to push through them as best we could, but it didn’t really work out the way we thought it would…I still love and care for Colleen but we’ve both determined that it’s the natural end,” he also said, describing the split was “incredibly sad.”

The break-up came just as Colleen took to social media to confirm she was battling stage two breast cancer. The discovery came, she wrote, after a mammogram in April that she “put off” for over two years. “Everything after that happened so fast… I was BRCA1 and 2 negative. Everything seemed so surreal,” she explained in her Instagram post on Aug. 7.

Shortly after her diagnosis, she had a single mastectomy in July. “I think the first time it hit me and felt real is when I felt the lump myself in the shower. That was the first time I broke down and cried. I had not been doing monthly self-breast exams like I should have,” she added, urging her followers to do self-checks for early detection. The lengthy social media post initially sparked break-up rumors as she thanked her own kids Jesse and Jordan, as well as her sister Debbie — but failed to mention Jon.