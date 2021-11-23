Britney Spears Is Ready For The Holidays As She Dances In Front Of Her Christmas Tree In Red Dress — Watch

Britney Spears stunned in a red dress while dancing in front of her Christmas tree to Justin Bieber’s ‘Mistletoe,’ before changing into a sexy, cheetah print onesie.

Britney Spears is getting into the holiday spirit! The singer, 39, danced in front of her Christmas tree while wearing two festive outfits in an Instagram video on Monday (Nov. 22), just three days before Thanksgiving. Britney, who was recently freed from her controversial conservatorship, looked so happy throughout the entire footage, which was played to Justin Bieber‘s classic holiday tune “Mistletoe.”

First, Britney had on a gorgeous, striped long-sleeved red dress while posing in front of her Christmas tree, which was stocked with bright ornaments. The mother of two also had brown shoes on, and she kept her long blonde hair down to reach her chest. She did a light dance and some poses, before her stylish outfit suddenly changed to a cheetah print onesie with tall black boots. Brit rocked that look as well, and she continued proudly posing in front of her festive tree.

In her caption, Britney said that she “thought a view of my tree actually beside it would be more appropriate than a nose dive view off my balcony.” “oh well,” she added. “I get silly this time of year. hot cocoa please. !!!!!! God bless !!!!” Throughout her message, the Grammy winner included an array of emojis, such as a Christmas tree and a red rose. It’s so nice to see Brit looking so happy!

As the holiday season approaches, a source recently revealed to HollywoodLife that it’s unlikely Britney will be seeing her mom Lynne Spears, 66, whom she recently blamed for the conservatorship that controlled her life for 13 years. “Britney has made it crystal clear that she has no desire to see her mom, or any of her family for that matter,” our source said. “The only people that matter in Britney’s life are [her fiancé] Sam [Asghari] and her boys [Jayden and Sean].”

Brit’s conservatorship was officially terminated on November 12. Since then, she’s been outspoken about how her family should be held responsible for their alleged actions. But Brit isn’t trying to harp on the past too much, given that she has a wedding to plan. She’s also confirmed that she wants to have a child with Sam, and is hoping that it will be a baby girl.