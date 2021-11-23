How Britney Spears Feels About Reuniting With Her Mom Lynne For The Holidays

Will Britney Spears be home for Christmas? Most likely not, an insider spilled EXCLUSIVELY to HL, revealing how the pop princess has ‘no desire’ to see her mom Lynne or ‘any of her family’ for the holidays.

Home for the holidays? Apparently not for Britney Spears, 39, and mom Lynne Spears, 66, a source EXCLLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife. “Britney has no idea if Lynne would like to see her and celebrate the holidays together as a family, but it really doesn’t matter one way or another,” they shared. “Britney has made it crystal clear that she has no desire to see her mom, or any of her family for that matter. The only people that matter in Britney’s life are [her fiancé] Sam [Asghari] and her boys [Jayden and Sean].”

The source continued, “Britney thinks all of these public outcries are completely fake and just a show for everybody because they know Britney has such a huge fan base. She believes that they are doing it to protect themselves, and not because they genuinely care about Britney or her well-being,” they revealed. “If they did, she wouldn’t have had to fight for so many years against her conservatorship.”

Lynne was also spotted recently at LAX by TMZ, quietly dodging questions about seeing her daughter for the holidays. The outlet reported that Lynne is in town to spend Thanksgiving with her son, Bryan Spears, 44, and that Brian is still close with Brit, making Thanksgiving dinner with the whole family a possibility. The guest list, however, has apparently “not been set,” so we’ll have to stay tuned to see if the family is able to put their differences aside.

Britney broke her silence on her mother Lynne’s involvement in the conservatorship which dominated her life for 13 years in a since-deleted Instagram post on Nov. 2. “[My] dad may have started the conservatorship 13 years ago … but what people don’t know is that my mom is the one who gave him the idea !!!!” Britney wrote in the caption of the deleted post. “I will never get those years back …. she secretly ruined my life,” Britney claimed.

“And yes I will call her and Lou Taylor out on it,” Britney added in her caption, referring to the Tri Star Sports and Entertainment Group CEO, 56, who once served as her business manager. “So take your whole ‘I have NO IDEA what’s going on’ attitude and go f–k yourself !!!! You know exactly what you did.”