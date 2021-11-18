Watch

Hannah Ann Sluss Shades Peter Weber For Hooking Up With Hannah B. Right After Their Split

hannah ann sluss, peter weber, hannah brown
Shutterstock
THE BACHELOR - "2401" - Handsome airline pilot Peter Weber is ready to take off on an international journey filled with romance, high drama and love! He grabbed Hannah B.'s attention with his boyish charm and one storied night in a windmill, but Bachelor Nation was shocked when she ended their relationship. Now, their heartthrob is back to hand out the roses and search for his happily ever after as he stars in the 24th edition of ABC's hit romance reality series "The Bachelor," premiering with a big three-hour special, MONDAY, JAN. 6 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC.(ABC/Maarten de Boer) HANNAH ANN
Bachelor in Paradise stars Hannah Ann Sluss and Dylan Barbour at Craig's in West Hollywood for dinner on Friday March, 13 2020. 13 Mar 2020 Pictured: Bachelor in Paradise stars Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour at Craig's in West Hollywood for dinner on Friday March, 13 2020. Photo credit: twoeyephotos/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA629857_008.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
THE BACHELOR - "The Bachelor: Season Finale Part 1" - Peter's romantic journey is coming to an unbelievable conclusion. After the shocking ending to the fantasy suite dates, Peter, Hannah and Madison travel to Alice Springs, Australia, on night one of a two-night, live special, season finale event on "The Bachelor," MONDAY, MARCH 9 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/John Fleenor) HANNAH ANN, PETER WEBER
THE BACHELOR - "2402" - Hold your breath! Peter and Hannah B. pick up where they left off, with a conversation full of unresolved feelings for one another. Will Peter invite Hannah to join the other women? Or will he continue on his new quest to find love? How will he face the nine women who were on the group date, anxiously awaiting his decision? Find out on "The Bachelor," MONDAY, JAN. 13 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC.(ABC/Eric McCandless) HANNAH ANN View Gallery View Gallery 5 Photos.
News Writer

Hannah Ann Sluss took to TikTok to respond to news that ex Peter Weber hooked up with Hannah Brown following their ‘Bachelor’ split.

Hannah Ann Sluss had a subtle yet biting response to news that ex-fiancé Peter Weber hooked up with Hannah Brown shortly after their split. In her forthcoming memoir God Bless This Mess, Brown, 27, writes that she and the pilot, 30, hooked up at his parents’ house in February 2020 following the end of his engagement to Sluss, 25, occurring while his 24th season of The Bachelor was still on air. Welp, Sluss has since responded with an apt lip dub.

@hannahannsluss

always trust your instincts ladies 🫖

♬ son original – Uniekue💋

Sluss shared a TikTok on Wednesday, Nov. 17 with the caption, “always trust your instincts ladies.” In the clip, she lip dubs to the following lines: “Wow. That was embarrassing. I really hope you’re embarrassed.” She added an overlay text that read, “When the tea officially spills…”

The shade continued in the comments section. When a user noted that “God did you a favor,” Sluss replied, “There IS a God” with several hands up emojis. Another user noted that Sluss “tried to warn us” during the After the Final Rose special that aired in March 2020. (Sluss responded to the comment with a heart face emoji.)

hannah ann sluss and peter weber
Peter Weber and Hannah Ann Sluss on season 24 of ‘The Bachelor’ (ABC)

Related Gallery

'The Bachelor': Peter Weber & His Final 4 -- PICS

THE BACHELOR - "2401" - Handsome airline pilot Peter Weber is ready to take off on an international journey filled with romance, high drama and love! He grabbed Hannah B.'s attention with his boyish charm and one storied night in a windmill, but Bachelor Nation was shocked when she ended their relationship. Now, their heartthrob is back to hand out the roses and search for his happily ever after as he stars in the 24th edition of ABC's hit romance reality series "The Bachelor," premiering with a big three-hour special, MONDAY, JAN. 6 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC.(ABC/John Fleenor) VICTORIA F., PETER WEBER
"2401" - Handsome airline pilot Peter Weber is ready to take off on an international journey filled with romance, high drama and love! He grabbed Hannah B.'s attention with his boyish charm and one storied night in a windmill, but Bachelor Nation was shocked when she ended their relationship. Now, their heartthrob is back to hand out the roses and search for his happily ever after as he stars in the 24th edition of ABC's hit romance reality series "The Bachelor," premiering with a big three-hour special, MONDAY, JAN. 6 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC.(ABC/John Fleenor) HANNAH ANN, PETER WEBER
"2401" - Handsome airline pilot Peter Weber is ready to take off on an international journey filled with romance, high drama and love! He grabbed Hannah B.'s attention with his boyish charm and one storied night in a windmill, but Bachelor Nation was shocked when she ended their relationship. Now, their heartthrob is back to hand out the roses and search for his happily ever after as he stars in the 24th edition of ABC's hit romance reality series "The Bachelor," premiering with a big three-hour special, MONDAY, JAN. 6 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC.(ABC/John Fleenor) KELSEY, PETER WEBER

Sluss and Peter got engaged during his stint as Bachelor, which came after he appeared as a contestant on Brown’s season of Bachelorette the year prior in 2019. He finished in third place, with Brown choosing Jed Wyatt. During his chaotic 24th season, the pilot initially had trouble choosing between Sluss and Madison Prewett.

That, coupled with Peter’s insistence to seek out closure with Brown, were cited as “red flags” that Sluss missed, as explained in the After the Final Rose special. “I should have really picked up on the first red flag that you gave to me . . . when you wanted to reach out to Hannah Brown to find closure with her,” Sluss said on the special.

hannah brown and peter weber
Hannah Brown surprises Peter Weber on his season of ‘The Bachelor’ (ABC)

She continued, “Really, looking back at it, our engagement involved three women: me, you still being in love with Madison and proposing to me, and you needing closure with Hannah Brown. That’s three women involved in our engagement that I was completely blindsided to.” Sluss later said, “Word of advice: if you want to be with a woman, you need to become a real man.”