Peter Weber: What He’s Looking For In A Woman & If He’d Date In Bachelor Nation Again

Peter Weber‘s romantic relationships have been well documented in the public. But after his latest public split from Kelley Flanagan in Dec. 2020, the 30-year-old Bachelor alum is considering making his next romance more private. The airline pilot spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife to share what he’s looking for in a partner and the likelihood that he would pursue anybody else from the Bachelor Nation pool.

The reality star admitted that the chance of him dating someone else from Bachelor franchise is “never closed,” but explained what he prefers moving forward. “There’s obviously a lot of great people in this whole franchise and in this world, but I just like being able to reflect on everything. And if it’s not someone from the franchise, that seems really attractive right now,” said Peter. “Just to get a little bit more back to normalcy in that regard for my dating life. Maybe the next relationship that I get into I would love to just keep it a little bit more private.”

“I know it’s not entirely possible,” the hunky star admitted. “It’s never going to be like it could have been in the past but I kind of crave that privacy, a little bit so it’s not to say like, I wouldn’t, if it’s the right person. Sure. I’m going to go with it but be a little bit more private, that’s not the worst thing.”

Peter also revealed the qualities he’s looking for in a partner. “I am looking for someone that is, and this hasn’t changed, I’ve said it before but the biggest thing is just a sweet heart. If you have a sweet heart and you show that kindness in your everyday life then I could put up with so many other things,” he said.

“And obviously no one is perfect, but someone who truly knows where they’re at, what they want, has a certain level of independence,” he continued. “But also has that thirst for life. My lifestyle is full of adventure and I have a thirst for life and where I’m at in my life I’m sure that will change at some point. When you have a family it has to, but at my core that’s who I am and I need somebody to be able to match that energy. Willingness to explore and just be able to enjoy life to its absolute fullest.”

As Bachelor fanatics know, Peter and Kelley met in Aug. 2019 when they both happened to be at the same hotel for two different events. The next month, she competed for Peter’s love as a contestant on his season of The Bachelor. Although Peter and Kelley had an instant connection due to their prior meeting, he eventually eliminated her during week 7. At the end of the show, Peter proposed to Hannah Ann Sluss, but just a few weeks later, the engaged couple called it quits.lor alum Peter Weber, 30, placed third on season 15 of The Bachelorette, and was later cast as the star of season 24 of The Bachelor.

Outside of his work on television, Weber works as a pilot for United Airlines and he’s also been promoting his latest partnership with Dirt Kitchen Snacks. Peter admitted that being “at the airport all the time” makes it “tough” to stick to clean eating. “I travel like crazy. I’m always on the road and I love that obviously, but I’ve always said the hardest thing is maintaining a healthy lifestyle and healthy eating habits because with your weird hours there’s not always the best options. So it’s been awesome with Dirt Kitchen Snacks. I always have them packed in my bag, I always have them available on the go. When I’m hungry, been on a long flight, I don’t have a meal, I can grab them. They’re delicious. That’s just my healthy alternative. They really saved me and they’re just the tastiest things ever.”