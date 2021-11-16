See Pics

Britney Spears Gets Cheeky In Red Lace Thong Bodysuit & Says ‘Kiss My’ Butt — Photos

Britney Spears took to Instagram on Tuesday to share two cheeky photos with her 36.4 million followers, giving a defiant message in the process!

Britney Spears has a message for her haters! On Nov. 16, the “I Wanna Go” singer shared two cheeky pics to her Instagram page, showing off her exquisite derriere in a dark red lacy thong bodysuit. “Second pic is the original and you heard me … should I say it again ?????? KISS MY MOTHER F***ING ASS 😘💋🍑 !!!!! 

While rocking her beautifully blonde disheveled hair, Britney posed for the camera by looking over her left shoulder, looking at the lens with a sultry, focused look. The second photo was pretty much the same as the first, although somewhat untouched — as Brit pointed out in the post. The 39-year-old looked better than ever for the shot — touch-ups or not — with her perfect behind and toned legs in full view. 

The pop superstar’s fans were quick to support her photos and her message, leaving exclamatory emojis and comments to the post. “GORGEOUS ❤️ TELL YOUR TRUTH 👏” one fan wrote. “Tell them honey! 🔥🔥🔥” another exclaimed. “Hot Queen ❤️” a follower simply responded, showing their appreciation for the pop icon.

Ever since Britney was able to break free from her 13-year conservatorship on Nov. 12, she’s been having a ball sharing sultry photos to her IG and partaking in activities she’s longed for. She’s also continued with the theme of telling off her haters — mostly the members of her family she felt betrayed by. While her conservatorship battle was ongoing, Britney repeatedly called out her family, whether directly in court or indirectly on social media.

Britney also notably threw some shade towards her sister Jamie Lynn recently, specifically, after the Zoey 101 alum changed the name of her memoir due to backlash. A source revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Britney has no desire to repair her familial ties with her little sister. “Britney is continuously let down by her own family,” said the source. “It’s sad because Britney has a heart of gold. All she ever wanted was to support her family before [the conservatorship] began.”