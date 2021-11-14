Paris Hilton Stuns In Plunging Silver Star Dress For 2nd Wedding Reception

Paris Hilton looked incredible when she posed for epic pics with her new husband Carter Reum and mingled with guests at her second wedding reception, which took place at the same location they had their first reception at.

Paris Hilton, 40, was a gorgeous sight to see when she and new husband Carter Reum, 40, celebrated their marriage for the third time. The socialite wore a long-sleeved silver dress with a star design stitched in and a plunging neckline when she attended her and Carter’s second wedding reception at the Bel-Air estate of her late grandfather Barron Hilton, which is the same location as their first reception last week. She had her long locks pulled back with a matching headpiece and left some strands hanging down while she showed off classic makeup.

Carter looked just as great at the event in an all black suit without a tie and black shoes. He and the pretty bride took time to pose for cozy photos throughout the night and mingled and partied with guests the rest of the time. At one point, Paris even enjoyed some fries from McDonald’s as she rocked stylish sunglasses!

The star-studded guest list didn’t disappoint either. Many celebs, including Kate Beckinsale, Ashley Benson, Emma Roberts, Jaden Smith, Sofia Richie, Jasmine Tookes and, of course Paris’ sister, Nicky Hilton, all attended the bash and appeared to have a wonderful time.

At one point, the newly married couple took to the dance floor and looked so in love as they enjoyed the music and each other while their guests lovingly and happily looked on.

Paris and Carter’s latest reception comes three days after their big wedding day celebration under a tent on the Bel-Air property on Thursday and two days after their carnival-like bash at Santa Monica Pier. Other celeb guests like Demi Lovato, Lele Pons, Lance Bass and Diplo attended the latter and spent the evening playing carnival games and enjoying a ride on a roller coaster and ferris wheel.

Paris and Carter’s third reception is reportedly the last of the three nights they booked to celebrate becoming husband and wife. Congrats to the both of them!