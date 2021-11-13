Paris Hilton Wears A Barbie Pink Dress As She Holds Hands With Carter Reum At Her Post-Wedding Carnival

Paris Hilton went all out for ‘Paris World’! The socialite donned one of her favorite colors as she arrived for her festive post-wedding carnival.

Paris Hilton put her twist on bridal wear for her post-wedding carnival! The 40-year-old looked so in love with husband Carter Reum, 40, as the two held hands making their way into the Santa Monica Pier on Friday, Nov. 12. Paris turned heads in a custom Barbie pink dress wore designed by alice + olivia’s Stacey Bendet. The gorgeous gown included a high-low tulle skirt with crystal details, embellished mesh sleeves, and bodice overlay. She added a veil over her curled blonde blocks, and a pair of heart-shaped sunglasses covering her face.

Carter matched his new wife with neon accents of his own! The entrepreneur wore a bright pink hooded sweatshirt under a navy blue zip up with matching navy pants. The athleisure ensemble also featured pink strikes to tie the look together. The newly married couple matched the epic décor for the Paris World carnival, which included pink lights and a slew of some of Paris’ most iconic photos on display. As previously confirmed, Paris took over the pier — which is filled with outdoor amusement park games, rides and food — for a night of fun wit her friends and family. The dress code? Neon, of course.

Paris and Carter married a day prior at her grandfather’s Bel-Air estate, nine months after he popped the question at her 40th birthday celebration. The Cooking With Paris star looked absolutely gorgeous for big day in a stunning Oscar de la Renta gown, made out of a floral appliqué fabric. “My forever begins today… 11/11,” she wrote on the first Instagram photo revealing the look, which showed her peeking through a sheer veil.

The couple were surrounded by family like her mother Kathy Hilton and aunt Kyle Richards for the big day, as well as several celebrity friends. Demi Lovato, 29, earned a standing ovation at the reception as she performed “I Will Always Love You” for Paris and Carter’s romantic first dance! Other stars spotted heading into the wedding were Paula Abdul, Bebe Rexha, Ashley Benson and Emma Roberts.