Demi Lovato Channels ‘Monsters Inc’ In Green Fur Jacket For Paris Hilton’s Post-Wedding Carnival

A day after singing ‘I Will Always Love You’ at friend Paris Hilton’s wedding, Demi Lovato had a serious fashion moment in an eye catching green coat.

Demi Lovato, 29, turned heads at Paris Hilton‘s post-wedding carnival with Carter Reum! The Disney star channeled movie Monsters Inc. with what appeared to be a faux-fur green jacket at the event, held at the Santa Monica Pier on Friday, Nov. 12. The singer paired the fuzzy item with a matching pair of green sunglasses, channelling the early ‘aughts, which have been back in fashion (right down to the velour tracksuits) in recent months.

The Texas native paired the look with a furry black purse, cropped black pants and a chunky pair of combat style boots. They also added a silver chain necklace and chunky rings to her look, as well as a funky pair of Saturn shaped drop earrings. Demi was glowing upon entry, greeting Paris’ mom Kathy Hilton as well as checking out the carnival festivities with Nicky Hilton.

The fun-filled carnival, dubbed ‘Paris World,’ was invite-only at the iconic pier. The bride herself made an entrance in a Barbie pink dress as she held hands with entrepreneur Carter, just a day after their Bel-Air nuptials held at on her grandfather’s estate. Attractions at the venue were taken over by imagery of Paris taken over the years.

Demi also had a significant role at Paris’ wedding where they performed the Dolly Parton (and later Whitney Houston) classic, “I Will Always Love You” for Paris and Carter’s first dance. The 29-year-old brought the house down with their beautiful rendition, earning a standing ovation from the attendees. They once again had a fashion moment for the affair, doing away with traditional wedding attire rules in a black suit.

Paris and Demi have had a standing friendship that appeared to develop after the socialite made an appearance in their “Sorry Not Sorry” music video back in 2017. Since, Demi returned the favor as a guest on Paris’ popular Netflix series Cooking With Paris, which dropped earlier this year.