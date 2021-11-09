Leah Messer’s Daughter Aleeah, 11, Towers Over Her In Sweet Family Photo

Leah Messer shared a new family photo with her daughters — and Aleeah towers over her now. See the sweet snapshot.

Leah Messer’s daughter Aleeah, 11, is so much taller than her in a new family photo. The 29-year-old star of Teen Mom 2 shared a snapshot of her with her girls, including Aliannah, 11, and Adalynn, 8, at a baby shower on Instagram on Monday, Nov. 8. The Messer girls all coordinate in autumnal brown ensembles, with Aleeah towering several inches above her mother.

The reality TV star’s fans were stunned by her daughter’s height. “Wow is Aleeah taller than you? That’s crazy,” one person wrote in the comments section, while another added, “Omg one of the twins are taller then you now.” Another fan noted that the girls “are getting so big!!!!”

Leah shares twins Aleeah and Aliannah with ex-husband Corey Simms. The two were married between 2010 and 2011. She shares Adalynn with ex-husband Jeremy Calvert. They were married between 2012 and 2015. In September, the Teen Mom star went Instagram official with her new boyfriend Jaylan Mobley, a U.S. Army Officer.

A source told E! News that Leah’s new boyfriend has even met his daughters. “Leah and Jaylan Mobley have been dating for a few months now,” the source said. “He recently met Leah’s girls and they get along great. Leah is very happy and the relationship has been a great surprise.”

The reality star’s rep confirmed the coupling to the outlet, adding, “Leah is excited about becoming exclusive with Jaylan, and they both are enjoying their time with each other. While she has been nervous in the past about introducing someone new to the girls, the meeting went really well.”

The meeting evidently went well, as Jaylan joined the girls for trick-or-treating this Halloween in hilarious SpongeBob SquarePants-coordinated costumes. The girls dressed as SpongeBob, Squidward, and Sandy Cheeks, respectively, while Leah and Jaylan dressed as Mermaid Man and Barnacle Boy. Leah documented the look on Instagram and captioned it with a SpongeBob quote: “You never really know the true value of a moment, until it becomes a memory.”

Leah told Entertainment Tonight in September that Jaylan checked “all the boxes” of what she has been looking for. “When Jaylan started checking all the boxes and characteristics that I had been looking for in a partner, I won’t even lie, I was taken aback,” she said. “He’s so compassionate, caring, patient, kind, thoughtful, has a great sense of humor, is adventurous, and LOVES kids. I swore he wasn’t real!”