Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott’s Holiday Plans With Stormi, 3, Revealed Amid Her Pregnancy

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are planning to spend the holidays together, amid the Kylie Cosmetics entrepreneur’s second pregnancy.

There’s nothing quite as nice as relaxing with family during the holiday season. Travis Scott, 30, and Kylie Jenner, 24, are planning to enjoy some rest and relaxation during the upcoming holidays with their three-year-old daughter Stormi Webster, as the pair await Kylie to give birth to their second child. “Travis has a few shows scheduled this month, but once he’s finished with those, he’ll have plenty of time to relax and enjoy the holiday season with Kylie and Stormi,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

Besides relaxation, Kylie definitely wants to make something special for Thanksgiving, which is only about three weeks away, but she wants to keep her plans a secret. “Kylie has a few ideas in terms of what she wants to prepare for Thanksgiving because she loves cooking, but she’s not saying anything to anybody because she wants to keep it a surprise,” the source said. “But Kylie and Travis are planning on spending the holidays together and looking forward to just enjoy some time for themselves.”

While the couple may be planning to spend time kicking back during the holidays, it does seem like Santa came early for Kylie and Stormi. The Astroworld rapper gifted his girlfriend and daughter a matching set of double diamond rings on Tuesday November 2, and the Kylie showed off her and her little girl’s new bling in an Instagram post. The pair also had a seemingly pretty busy Halloween season to close out October. Kylie took to her Instagram to show off the family’s costumes, where she was a classic black cat, Stomi was a cute mermaid, and Travis sported the infamous Michael Myers Halloween mask.

With the second baby on the way, Travis has been incredibly supportive of Kylie, and he’s offered help wherever he can. A source close told HollywoodLife that he “wants to be looped in through every step of this process,” and regularly asks Kylie’s doctors questions. “He’s been a rock for Kylie and they can’t wait to bring another child into this world,” the source said.

 