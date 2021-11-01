See Pics

Stormi Webster, 3, Is The Cutest Mermaid For Halloween With Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott

Of course Stormi Webster had a spot-on Halloween costume! The toddler dressed as a mermaid and looked too cute as she posed for pics with her mom and dad.

Stormi Webster, 3, had a fun-filled Halloween, and her mom, Kylie Jenner, shared photos from the occasion. This year, the three-year-old dressed up as a mermaid, and her costume was definitely spot-on. Stormi wore a teal green outfit, adorned with pearls and seashells. She even had a crown with a seashell on top! Her skirt was sequined and she carried a cute seashell-shaped purse with pearl handles.

Kim Kardashian threw a Halloween party for all of the KarJenner kids, so of course, Stormi had to get in on the fun with her cousins. Her parents, Kylie and Travis Scott, took her to the party, and they posed for a family pic outside of Kim’s house. The house was decorated with a gigantic spider at the entrance, and it was visible in the background of the photo, where Travis held Stormi in his arms and Kylie looked at her lovingly.

Inside the house, there were cobweb decorations and more. The kids got to chow down on some candy and do some crafts, and in the backyard, there was a giant bounce house. Kylie shared one photo of Stormi inside the bounce house, and she had a huge smile on her face as she jumped up and down in her costume. By the end of the night, though, the toddler looked exhausted, and she fell into her mom’s arms for another cute photo.

This is Stormi’s last Halloween as an only child, as Kylie is currently pregnant with her and Travis’s second child. She shared the news with a cute video at the beginning of September. In the video, it was revealed that Stormi was the one to break the pregnancy news to Kylie’s mom, Kris Jenner, by handing her a sonogram photo of the next KarJenner grandbaby. Kris was overwhelmed with joy as she celebrated the exciting announcement with Stormi and Kylie.

In addition to Stormi and her future little brother or sister, Kris has nine other grandchildren. Kim has four kids with her ex, Kanye West, while Kourtney Kardashian has three children with ex, Scott Disick, and Khloe Kardashian has one daughter with ex Tristan ThompsonRob Kardashian also has a little girl, Dream Kardashian, with his ex, Blac Chyna.