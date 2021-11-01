Kylie Jenner Wears Tight Black Jumpsuit As She Holds Hands With Travis Scott On Halloween

With baby number two on the way, Kylie Jenner was in full ‘mommy mode’ for Halloween 2021, which she spent with Travis Scott and their daughter, Stormi.

Kylie Jenner normally goes all out with multiple sexy costumes for Halloween, but this year, she kept things a bit more low-key. The reality star is several months pregnant, so she spent the holiday with her family in a much more subtle costume. Kylie rocked a skintight black bodysuit, paired with platform combat boots and cat ears, as she dressed as a black cat for the occasion. She also carried a black cat clutch, and showed off her look while posing for family photos with Travis Scott and their three-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster.

“In full mommy mode this Halloween,” Kylie captioned her series of photos. “I hope everyone has a safe night.” Stormi looked adorable while dressed as a mermaid, and Kylie shared another shot of the toddler jumping around in a bounce house at a family party. The makeup mogul also posed for a pic with her mom, Kris Jenner, who wore a new Fendi SKIMs look to dress as Catwoman for the holiday. Kylie’s baby bump was on full display in her tight outfit for the pics.

On her Instagram Story, Kylie shared some more photos from the annual family Halloween party. In one shot, she stood next to Travis as they showed off their costumes. In another, the two were walking away from the cameras, and could be seen holding hands. Travis and Kylie have been very low-key about their relationship since getting back together, and didn’t even confirm that they were an item again until Kylie revealed she was pregnant in early September.

However, behind the scenes, Travis has been the ultimate support system for Kylie. “He’s made sure to take an extra hand in caring for Stormi so Kylie can get as much rest as she needs,” a source told HollywoodLife. “He’s been a rock for Kylie and they can’t wait to bring another child into this world.” So far, Kylie and Travis have not confirmed the sex of their second child or the little one’s exact due date.