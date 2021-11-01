Alec Baldwin Dresses Up In ‘Last Minute’ Halloween Costumes With His Family After Accidental Shooting

10 days after the tragic ‘Rust’ shooting, Alec Baldwin and his family decided to get into the Halloween spirit by dressing up for a few group photos.

Alec Baldwin, 63, had a big smile on his face as he celebrated Halloween with his family on Oct. 31. Alec’s wife Hilaria Baldwin, 37, shared footage to Instagram of the couple and their six kids all dressed in different costumes for the spooky holiday. The actor went as a character from the children’s book Where the Wild Things Are, while Hilaria matched with daughters Carmen, 8, and Lucia, 8 months, in spiderweb costumes. Lucia was also dressed in a ’80s style neon workout clothes with 1-year-old brother Eduardo, while Rafael, 6, Leonardo, 5, and Romeo, 3, all went with their own festive costumes.

The Baldwin family of eight looked so happy to be together on Halloween. In her caption, Hilaria admitted how she’s been struggling to parent her children ever since Alec accidentally shot two people, killing one of them, on the set of his movie, Rust, on Oct. 21. “Trying to Parenting through this has been an intense experience, to say the least,” she wrote. “Today, we rallied to give them a holiday. Last min costumes…a little hodge-podge…but they were so happy and that warmed my mama heart. Happy Halloween, from the Baldwinitos. They give us ❤️. We send you ❤️🎃.”

Alec has been keeping a low-profile with his family in Manchester, Vermont in the aftermath of the Rust shooting. On Oct. 24, they were all seen stopping by a local pizza shop in a New England town. Six days later, Alec addressed the media for the first time since the shooting from Vermont. “We were a very, very well-oiled crew shooting a film together, and then this horrible event happened,” he said. “There are incidental accidents on film sets from time to time, but nothing like this.”

On Oct. 21, Alec was rehearsing scenes for Rust in New Mexico, when he accidentally discharged a gun. Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins died after the incident, while director, Joel Souza, was injured. Alec was absolutely devastated by what happened. “There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours,” he wrote on Instagram. “I’m fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred.”

As of now, Alec has not been officially charged for the shooting, nor has anyone else from the movie set. At an Oct. 27 press conference, Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza said it was too early to determine if the accident will amount to criminal charges. However, the sheriff did note that there “was some complacency” by the crew that led to the tragedy.