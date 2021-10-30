Hilaria Baldwin Grabs Coffee For Whole Family As She Supports Alec Following Tragic ‘Rust’ Shooting

Hilaria Baldwin has escaped to a small Vermont town with her husband Alec Baldwin following the tragic shooting on his ‘Rust’ film set.

Hilaria Baldwin, 37, was spotted on a coffee run on Saturday October 30, just days after the fatal shooting on the set of her husband Alec Baldwin’s movie, Rust. The mother-of-six cut a casual figure as she braved the cold while grabbing Starbucks beverages for the whole family. She donned a black rain jacket with the hood done up, a black baseball cap, black leggings and sneakers. It came just hours after she and her husband, 63, were photographed having dinner and drinks at a low key Vermont restaurant.

Just one week prior, on October 21, the A-list actor was rehearsing scenes for Rust in New Mexico, when he accidentally discharged a gun. Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins died following the incident, while director, Joel Souza, was injured. Alec was evidently devastated by the tragedy. “There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours,” he wrote on Instagram. “I’m fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred.”

Alec also confirmed in the statement that he was in contact with Halyna’s husband after the shooting. On Oct. 23, the day before his trip to New England, he was photographed with Halyna’s husband and nine-year-old son in New Mexico. The 30 Rock star was seen embracing Matt Hutchins as he offered his support following the accidental shooting.

Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza and District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies most recently confirmed that they were in possession of the firearm used by Alec. They also confirmed the gun was loaded with a live round. Authorities are still in the process of investigating whether or not there was more live ammo on set. “We suspect there were other live rounds, but that’s up to testing,” the Sheriff said.

Police documents from the investigation also revealed that Alec was told the prop gun he was using was “unloaded” before he accidentally discharged it. The assistant director who handed Alec the gun was also unaware, and said that it was a “cold gun” which means there’s no ammunition in the weapon.