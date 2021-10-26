Sandra Bullock Is Completely Unrecognizable Without Makeup In ‘The Unforgivable’ Trailer

The trailer for the upcoming Netflix movie featured the actress, seeming completely distraught, as she plays an ex-convict re-entering society.

It was hard to believe that it was Sandra Bullock in the new trailer for her new movie The Unforgivable, which was released on Tuesday October 26. The 57-year-old actress went for a makeup-free look, for the film, where she played a criminal who was released from prison after two decades, and the natural look perfectly complimented her raw and emotional performance in the trailer.

The clips of the movie shown in the trailer show Sandra’s character Ruth Slater being let out of prison and struggling to adjust back to everyday life. The trailer reveals that Ruth had killed a police officer, and the details of her crime still haunt her 20 years later, especially after she gets out of prison. It also shows that she’s trying to reunite with her younger sister Katie, whom she hadn’t seen in the years following her sentence, and it seems like she doesn’t know her. She gets in touch with a lawyer (played by Vincent D’Onofrio), who tries to help her, while his wife (played by Viola Davis) tries to talk him out of it. “She killed somebody in cold blood,” Viola says in the trailer. “If that were any of your black sons who had been in the system, they’d have been dead.”

While Sandra went for a makeup-less look, she still looked stunning in the trailer, and the all-natural style really lent itself to her emotionally vulnerable performance, as her character tries to reunite with her estranged, younger sister. In the final part of the trailer, Sandra delivered a line about her sister. “I don’t quit, not on Katie,” she said.

The Unforgivable is expected to hit Netflix on December 10, but it’s not the only movie that Sandra has coming up. The Academy Award winner also stars in the upcoming romantic comedy Lost City of D, alongside Channing Tatum. While she went without makeup for The Unforgivable, Sandra seemed to look a little more glamorous in the first look at the film, where she and Channing were busting a move while in waist-deep water.