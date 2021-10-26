Watch

Sandra Bullock Is Completely Unrecognizable Without Makeup In ‘The Unforgivable’ Trailer

Sandra Bullock arrives at the Oscars, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles 90th Academy Awards - Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 04 Mar 2018
West Hollywood, CA - Sandra Bullock stuns in a black dress as she arrives at San Vicente Bungalows for a dinner date with her husband. Pictured: Sandra Bullock BACKGRID USA 25 JULY 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Sandra Bullock presents the award for best team at the ESPY Awards, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles 2019 ESPY Awards - Show, Los Angeles, USA - 10 Jul 2019
Sandra Bullock attends a screening of "Bird Box" at Alice Tully Hall, in New York NY Special Screening of "Bird Box", New York, USA - 17 Dec 2018 View Gallery View Gallery 12 Photos.
News Writer

The trailer for the upcoming Netflix movie featured the actress, seeming completely distraught, as she plays an ex-convict re-entering society.

It was hard to believe that it was Sandra Bullock in the new trailer for her new movie The Unforgivable, which was released on Tuesday October 26. The 57-year-old actress went for a makeup-free look, for the film, where she played a criminal who was released from prison after two decades, and the natural look perfectly complimented her raw and emotional performance in the trailer.

The clips of the movie shown in the trailer show Sandra’s character Ruth Slater being let out of prison and struggling to adjust back to everyday life. The trailer reveals that Ruth had killed a police officer, and the details of her crime still haunt her 20 years later, especially after she gets out of prison. It also shows that she’s trying to reunite with her younger sister Katie, whom she hadn’t seen in the years following her sentence, and it seems like she doesn’t know her. She gets in touch with a lawyer (played by Vincent D’Onofrio), who tries to help her, while his wife (played by Viola Davis) tries to talk him out of it. “She killed somebody in cold blood,” Viola says in the trailer. “If that were any of your black sons who had been in the system, they’d have been dead.”

Sandra Bullock sported a makeup free look in her latest trailer. (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

While Sandra went for a makeup-less look, she still looked stunning in the trailer, and the all-natural style really lent itself to her emotionally vulnerable performance, as her character tries to reunite with her estranged, younger sister. In the final part of the trailer, Sandra delivered a line about her sister. “I don’t quit, not on Katie,” she said.

Related Gallery

Sandra Bullock Through The Years

American actress Sandra Bullock is protected by bodyguards after posing for photographers on the beachfront in Cannes, French Riviera, Wednesday May 15, 1996. Bullock and her British director Richard Attenborough are in Cannes to promote their movie "In love and war" during the 49th International Film Festival.(AP PHOTO/Laurent Rebours)
Actress Sandra Bullock, whose work in "Speed," "While You Were Sleeping" and "The Net" has established her as perhaps the most sought-after actress in the motion picture industry today, arrives at the luncheon hosted by 20th Century Fox Tuesday, March 5, 1996, during the National Association of Theater Owners convention in Las Vegas. Bullock will be honored as Female Star of the Year during ceremonies Thursday night. (AP Photo/Lennox McLendon)
(dpa) - US actress Sandra Bullock and Iranian-born director Barbet Schroeder arrive in front of the palais for the screening of their new film 'Murder by Numbers' at the 55th International Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, 24 May 2002. Photo by: Hubert Boesl/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images

The Unforgivable is expected to hit Netflix on December 10, but it’s not the only movie that Sandra has coming up. The Academy Award winner also stars in the upcoming romantic comedy Lost City of D, alongside Channing Tatum. While she went without makeup for The Unforgivable, Sandra seemed to look a little more glamorous in the first look at the film, where she and Channing were busting a move while in waist-deep water. 

 