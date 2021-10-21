Sarah Paulson Nails An Impression Of Adele After Fans Say They Look Identical — Watch

Sarah Paulson has been compared to Adele for years, so it was extra epic when the actress briefly impersonated the singer in a new IG Live with Leslie Grossman.

“Divorce, babe, divorce.” Adele, 33, said those words during her first-ever Instagram Live on Oct. 9 when asked by fans what her new album, 30, will be about. That remark was said again on Wednesday (Oct. 20), when actresses Sarah Paulson and Leslie Grossman bonded over their love for the superstar singer during an IG Live of their own. When the conversation turned towards Adele’s memorable chat with her IG followers, both Sarah, 46, and Leslie, 49, delivered epic impressions of the Grammy winner. “Divorce, babe, divorce,” the duo said. They were pretty much in sync when they uttered the phrase, and the pair laughed afterwards.

Leslie Grossman and Sarah Paulson impersonate Adele’s “Divorce, babe, divorce” in a recent Instagram Live. pic.twitter.com/KVqlEjPTME — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 21, 2021

But what made the impersonation so awesome was that for years, Sarah has been compared to Adele. Fans have long been posting side-by-side images of the Impeachment star and the “Hello” singer on Twitter, and fawning over the fact that the two stars look so similar. “i cant differentiate between adele and sarah paulson they literally look the same,” one fan said on Oct. 15, while another even joked that it’s “very suspect” that the two women have never “been seen in a room at the same time” after all these years. See a few of the Sarah-Adele comparisons from Twitter HERE and HERE.

Adele has never addressed the comparison before. But Sarah has, and she was so flattered! After Adele posted that iconic, slimmed-down birthday photo in May 2020, Sarah apparently began trending on Twitter — which she addressed roughly two weeks later during an interview with SiriusXM. “I was just scrolling through it and I was like, ‘Oh, it’s the Adele thing again,’ ” Sarah said at the time

“This has been going on for a while, this Adele looks like Sarah Paulson, Sarah Paulson looks like Adele,” she added. “Listen, I’ll take it. I mean, what I wish they were comparing was my talent to her talent, and saying that mine was as great as hers. Which, quite honestly they can’t say, because no one’s talent is as great as hers. Which is really irritating, but I’ll take looking like her. Man, she’s a beauty. So sure, great, give it to me. I’ll take it.”