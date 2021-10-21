Watch

Adele Keeps Framed Piece Of Gum Chewed By Celine Dion In Her House

Adele NRJ Music Awards, Show, Cannes, France - 07 Nov 2015
Singer Adele and sports agent Rich Paul attend a game between the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers on October 19, 2021 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles.Celebrities attend Los Angeles Lakers v Golden State Warriors, Staples Center, Los Angeles, California, USA - 19 Oct 2021
Singer Adele attends a game between the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers on October 19, 2021 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles. Celebrities attend Los Angeles Lakers v Golden State Warriors, Staples Center, Los Angeles, California, USA - 19 Oct 2021
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - British Singer, Adele enjoys a night out with friends at Nobu in Malibu. The 'Rolling in the Deep' singer was surrounded by friends and security as she snuck her way out of the resturant. Adele continued the party all the way to the parking lot as she is seen carrying a drink out of the resturant. Pictured: Adele BACKGRID USA 26 OCTOBER 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 15 Photos.
Adele gave fans a glimpse inside her mansion in a recent video, sharing a very interesting detail about her Los Angeles abode!

Adele isn’t afraid to be candid with her fans. That’s why, in a recent video for Vogue‘s “73 Questions” series, the 33-year-old singer gave fans the full tour of her $9.5 million LA home — complete with a framed photo of a chewed piece of gum from her idol, Celine Dion, 53.

While sporting a cozy, yet chic black tracksuit, the British singer looked beautiful as ever, with her strawberry-blonde hair and classic, ’60s-style makeup. Amid answering questions for the outlet, she showed off her light and airy abode, complete with an English-style garden, open plan kitchen, and unique, stylish touches. Near the end of the video, when she moved from her patio back into her home, she showed off her “proudest possession” which happened to be Celine’s gum.

Adele explained: “James Corden, who’s a friend of mine but also does ‘Carpool Karaoke’ … he did it with her and knew how much of a fan I was, so he made her spit her gum into a piece of paper and he framed it for me.” Strange … but on some level, we get it!

After her 25 tour, Adele took a years-long hiatus. Now, she’s back, and her next album, 30, is on its way in just a few weeks! The new project is inspired by her 2019 divorce from Simon Konecki. The lead single just released on Oct. 14, “Easy On Me,” comes full circle to songs’ past, beginning the same way that the “Hello” music video began.

Fans have been anxiously awaiting new music from the famed singer for some time. When internet rumors surfaced claiming the album would come before the end of the year, excitement around its release only heightened even more. Now, the highly-anticipated project is set to arrive November 19 and, hopefully, with a tour to follow! Also in the video, Adele addressed the possibility of a tour while the COVID-19 pandemic continues. “I’m ready to go,” she stated. “Really…it’s just up to COVID. So just keep on wearing your masks and don’t be spreading that Delta and who knows?”