Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Passionately Kiss In First Photos Since Engagement

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are head-over-heels in love after their fairy tale engagement, continuing their PDA streak while out in Montecito, CA.

Let’s make this last forever! Lovebirds Kourtney Kardashian, 42, and Travis Barker, 45, were over the moon after their recent engagement, spotted walking around Montecito, CA on Monday, October 18 enjoying some passionate kisses to celebrate their love. In the photos, taken after Travis popped the question on Sunday, the pair can be seen getting cozier than ever, holding hands, embracing, and sharing some sweet kisses together as a soon-to-be-married couple. CHECK OUT THE PHOTOS HERE!

For the stroll, Travis wore his signature punk-rock-inspired style of black jeans and a black leather jacket covered in patches and studs over a white t-shirt, topping the look off with a black beanie. Kourtney matched her pop punk prince with an oversized black hoodie which had studs on the hood and tall, black leather boots. The Poosh beauty mogul accessorized with a miniature black purse and dark shades — oh, and her beautiful huge rock of course! The duo kissed and posed for shots by the railroad tracks which were part of the design of the Rosewood Beach Hotel in Montecito where the couple got engaged.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and her Blink-182 drummer fiancé are known for their PDA-filled adventures, taking several vacations together and posting numerous photos for the occasions. It’s no surprise to fans that the sweethearts are living it up after their engagement — we can’t wait to see more adorable photos of the happy couple!

Although the engagement seemed to have come relatively quickly — they only made things “Instagram Official” shortly after Valentine’s Day — Kourtney and Travis have known each other for years. The couple’s upcoming nuptials will be the first for Kourtney. Even though she was in a relationship with Scott Disick, the father of her three children Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6, for quite some time, they never got married. Travis, on the other hand, has been married twice before: first to author Melissa Kennedy from 2001–2002, and then to former beauty queen Shanna Moakler from 2004-2008. He shares two kids, son Landon, 18, and daughter Alabama, 15, with Shanna.