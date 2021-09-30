See Pics

Kourtney Kardashian Rocks A Black Bikini As She Cozies Up To A Friend For Poosh Spa Day

kourtney kardashian
SplashNews
Kendall Jenner wears an orange bikini during a boat ride in Miami Beach,Florida.Kendall had lunch and later read a book. Pictured: Kendall Jenner Ref: SPL5134058 061219 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
EXCLUSIVE: Kendall Jenner showcases her toned frame in a bikini during Italian yacht break in Capri and on the Amalfi coast. 25 Aug 2021 Pictured: Kendall Jenner. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA781160_014.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
*EXCLUSIVE* Sardinia, ITALY - Model Kendall Jenner shows off her toned bikini body as she's pictured with her boyfriend Devin Booker on board a yacht while on their holidays in Sardinia. Pictured: Kendall Jenner BACKGRID USA 19 AUGUST 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: LA FATA / Cobra Team / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kim Kardashian spotted in a bikini after filming KUWTK in Malibu. Shot on 08/26/2020 Pictured: Kim Kardashian BACKGRID USA 27 AUGUST 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 20 Photos.
News Writer

Kourtney Kardashian relaxes in a black bikini in new photos from Poolside with Poosh, her recent spa day with friends.

Kourtney Kardashian shared snapshots from her Poolside with Poosh event held last weekend. The former reality TV star, 42, orchestrated a day of rest and relaxation with her lifestyle website Poosh via facials, sound baths, and lymphatic drainage massages. In new photos shared on Instagram on September 29, Kourtney offered a glimpse into the intimate spa day.

Bikinis and silk robes appeared to have been the unofficial uniforms for Poolside with Poosh. In the carousel of photos shared on Wednesday, Kourtney could be seen relaxing in a black bikini and white silk robe alongside some of her guests for the event, which included model Miranda Kerr (seen in the fourth photo) and actress and TV host Adrienne Bailon.

For the event, per the Poolside with Poosh blog post, Kourtney wanted her guests to “feel like they walked into a luxurious European spa.” Upon arrival, guests were able to “set an intention for the day” and place these intentions into an “intention tree.” The post noted that all guests were tested for COVID-19 “to ensure a safe and sound day.” The blog also features photos of the activities and guests. Kourtney’s daughter Penelope, 9, was also in attendance for the day of R&R.

Kourtney has been keeping busy these last few days, attending to other commitments apart from Poosh. She and her sisters Kim and Khloé were spotted filming for their new Hulu show in Malibu on September 28. The siblings enjoyed lunch together at a restaurant while a camera crew filmed them. A title, release date, and general synopsis has not been announced for the series yet, but the project is part of the Kardashian-Jenner’s multi-year partnership with Hulu.

Related Gallery

Celebrities Wearing Bikinis: See Pics of Delilah Hamlin, Hailey Baldwin & More

Antibes, FRANCE - *EXCLUSIVE* - Superstar celebrity couple Beyonce and Jay-Z take to the waters during their sunshine holiday break at Cote d'azur, France. The legendary Hip Hop Rapper Jay-Z was behind the controls of the jet ski, as he took his wife, the 'Crazy In Love', R&B's multi award winning singer Beyonce out for a thrill seeking ride on the French waters as the couple continued their European adventure in the French sunshine. Pictured: Beyonce BACKGRID USA 14 SEPTEMBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: MLpictures / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
*EXCLUSIVE* Sardinia, ITALY - Model Kendall Jenner shows off her toned bikini body as she's pictured with her boyfriend Devin Booker on board a yacht while on their holidays in Sardinia. Pictured: Kendall Jenner BACKGRID USA 19 AUGUST 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: LA FATA / Cobra Team / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
EXCLUSIVE: Kendall Jenner showcases her toned frame in a bikini during Italian yacht break in Capri and on the Amalfi coast. 25 Aug 2021 Pictured: Kendall Jenner. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA781160_014.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

Production on the new series comes just three months after the family’s long-running TV series Keeping Up With the Kardashians wrapped its 20th and final season in June. Kris Jenner offered this vague teaser about the new show at the Disney Upfronts in May: “In the new show, you’ll see us evolving as a family. . . The fans will love seeing us continue the journey. I can’t say much about what’s coming, but spoiler: we’re going to look fabulous and everyone’s going to watch.”