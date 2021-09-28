Kim, Khloe & Kourtney Kardashian Kick Off Filming New Reality Show In Sexy Outfits — Photos

Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney Kardashian were spotted having lunch in Malibu, CA as cameras filmed them for their upcoming Hulu series.

It looks like the Kardashians are already well into filming for their highly-anticipated Hulu show! Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney Kardashian were seen enjoying a lunch together while wearing fashionably sexy outfits as camera crews filmed them at Lucky’s restaurant in Malibu, CA on Sept. 28. Check out the pics HERE!

Kim, 40, opted for a long black leather coat, gloves, and pointy heeled boots and added a black neck and face mask and silver mirrored sunglasses to her look while Khloe, 37, showed off a long tan jacket over a matching top, slouchy brown boots, and black sunglasses. Kourtney, 42, went with a lighter outfit that included a yellow tank top, jeans, and black sandals and also added sunglasses.

The latest sighting of the Kardashians comes around the same time Kim hinted that they began filming their new Hulu series in a recent social media pic that showed a microphone. “Day 1,” it was captioned. Although the title of the series and release date has yet to be announced, it is believed to be similar to their previous reality show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, in the sense that it will somehow document their lives.

Filming for the Hulu show comes just a few months after the series finale of KUWTK aired and was followed by a reunion special. The sisters and their other family members filmed the popular show for 14 years, releasing 20 seasons, and many of them expressed a bittersweet feeling when it ended. News of the new deal came in Dec., when Kourtney tweeted “#HULU2021,” getting fans excited for the project.

In May, Kris Jenner spoke a little about the soon-to-be streaming series when she made an appearance at Disney Upfronts. “In the new show, you’ll see us evolving as a family,” she said at the event. “Fans want us to be who we are and since moment one, they’ve been emotionally invested in our show just like we are. The fans will love seeing us continue the journey. I can’t say much about what’s coming, but spoiler: we’re going to look fabulous and everyone’s going to watch.”