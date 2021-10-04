‘DWTS’ Recap: A Talented Couple Is Eliminated After Their Best Dance Yet

It’s Britney Night! The couples took things to a whole new level, but one couple was eliminated after their most impressive performance yet.

Right at the top of the October 4 episode of Dancing With the Stars, host Tyra Banks announces that Derek Hough will not be in attendance out of caution after being exposed to COVID-19. Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke, who both tested positive despite being fully vaccinated, will be performing virtually.

The first couple to perform on Britney Night is Amanda Kloots and Alan Bersten. They dance a fierce cha-cha to “Circus.” Len Goodman praises the “clean” routine but admits that it “doesn’t really excite me.” Bruno Tonioli, on the other hand, says Amanda oozes “star quality.”

Britney Night Performances

He also notes that Amanda’s legs are a “weapon to be reckoned with.” Carrie Ann Inaba raves Amanda was “sharp” and “elegant,” but she points out that Amanda should work on her neck. Amanda and Alan’s scores: Carrie Ann = 8; Len = 8; and Bruno = 8. Total score = 24 out of 30.

Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach are up next with their tango to “Piece of Me.” Bruno calls the performance a “nice, solid piece of tango” but says to be a little bit smoother going forward. “I did not expect that,” Carrie Ann admits before adding that the way Iman “toned” his steps to match Daniella is “impressive.” Len says that Iman’s feet weren’t always “fantastic,” but he always comes out and gives it his all. Iman and Daniella’s scores: Carrie Ann = 7; Len = 6; and Bruno = 6. Total score = 19 out of 30.

Christine Chiu and Pasha Pashkov are looking for redemption after nearly being eliminated. They come back more powerful than ever with an intense paso doble to “Stronger.” Carrie Ann tells Christine that she’s “so glad we saved you.” She adds, “You have everything it takes to win.” Len praises Christine for her “really clean, crisp, plenty of energy paso doble.” Christine and Pasha’s scores: Carrie Ann = 7; Len = 7; and Bruno = 7. Total score = 21 out of 30.

Jojo Siwa and Jenna Johnson come out with a bang with their Argentine tango to “…Baby One More Time.” Len raves it was an “extremely well-crafted routine” but admits there was a “little too much staccato.” Bruno jumps up and declares, “You know how to hit it!” However, he thinks Jojo may have missed a step in the middle. Carrie Ann commends Jojo for leading with such “clarity and intention.” Jojo and Jenna’s scores: Carrie Ann = 8; Len = 8; and Bruno = 8. Total score = 24 out of 30.

Kenya Moore and Brandon Armstong bring their A-game with their tango to “Womanizer.” Bruno tells Kenya that she’s “back on track.” He points out her “poise” and “elegance” in this routine. Carrie Ann is stunned by how “refined” and “elegant” she was in this performance. Len points out that Kenya and Brandon need more body contact but says she “captured the flavor of the dance.” Kenya and Brandon’s scores: Carrie Ann = 7; Len = 7; and Bruno = 7. Total score = 21 out of 30.

Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess hit the ballroom with a sensual tango to “Till The World Ends.” Carrie Ann tells Brian, “You have finally arrived in the ballroom.” She also appreciates their hold and body contact. Len says Brian’s frame was “overall good” but his “footwork was pretty poor.” Bruno adds on to Len’s criticism and says Brian needs to really work on his footwork. Brian and Sharna’s scores: Carrie Ann = 7; Len = 6; and Bruno = 6. Total score = 19 out of 30.

Melora Hardin and Artem Chigvintsev show they’re a pair to be reckoned with after their cha-cha to “Crazy.” Len raves over the “hip action” in their “great performance.” Bruno admits he feels like he’s seeing Melora “in full focus for the first time.” Carrie Ann tells Melora that she makes this “look easy and natural.” Melora and Artem’s scores: Carrie Ann = 8; Len = 7; and Bruno = 8. Total score = 23 out of 30.

Melanie C and Gleb Savchenko wow with their bold tango to “Toxic.” Bruno says it was a “first-class” performance all the way. Carrie Ann loved that it was filled with so much content but thinks something “feels a little bit forced” still. Len tells Melanie and Gleb that he liked the end of the dance a lot more than the beginning. He makes sure to note that she’s a “terrific dancer,” too. Melanie C and Gleb’s scores: Carrie Ann = 7; Len = 7; and Bruno = 8. Total score = 22 out of 30.

Jimmie Allen and Emma Slater bring the sass with their salsa to “Outrageous.” Carrie Ann admits she has a problem with Jimmie’s fists and says two of the lifts were a “little rough.” Len appreciates the “nice, easy action” of the routine but didn’t care for the lifts. Bruno disagrees with Carrie Ann and Len. He raves the “side-by-side action was absolutely on it.” Jimmie and Emma’s scores: Carrie Ann = 6; Len = 6; and Bruno = 8. Total score = 20 out of 30.

Olivia Jade turned 22 during Britney Week, and Val Chmerkovskiy gives her the best present in the form of a terrific tango to “Hold It Against Me.” Len declares it was a “proper tango” that was “full of staccato, full of attack.” He adds, “This is what I want to see.” Bruno tells Olivia Jade that she is transforming in front of his eyes. Carrie Ann says this was the “best dance of the night.” Olivia and Val’s scores: Carrie Ann = 8; Len = 8; and Bruno = 8. Total score = 24 out of 30.

Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke perform their jazz routine to “Gimme Moore” virtually. Bruno admits their perseverance and their “very good effort.” Carrie Ann admits it “wasn’t as great as I know you can me.” Len actually didn’t hate the performance. “For the circumstances, you did a terrific job,” he says. Cody and Cheryl’s scores: Carrie Ann = 6; Len = 6; and Bruno = 6. Total score = 18 out of 30.

Suni Lee and Sasha Farber take on a foxtrot to “I’m a Slave 4 U.” Carrie admits she “sensed a little discomfort” during some of the more sensual moves. Len does think they captured the foxtrot in this routine. Suni and Sasha’s scores: Carrie Ann = 7; Len = 7; and Bruno = 7. Total score = 21 out of 30.

Matt James and Lindsay Arnold tackle a tango to “Scream & Shout.” Len praises their pair for “plenty of passion and plenty of attack.” However, he points out an incident with his footwork. Bruno tells Matt and Lindsay they did a “very good job.” Carrie Ann also thinks Matt did very well and notices a “new refinement” in his dancing. Matt and Lindsay’s scores: Carrie Ann = 7; Len = 6; and Bruno = 7. Total score = 20 out of 30.

The Miz and Witney Carson close out the show with a fiery salsa to “Oops!… I Did It Again.” Carrie Ann, who always hates lifts, actually says their lifts were “amazing.” Some of those lifts we’ve never seen before! Len tells The Miz that the performance was “fantastic,” especially for someone with zero dance background. The Miz and Witney’s scores: Carrie Ann = 7; Len = 7; and Bruno = 8. Total score = 22 out of 30.

A New Couple Is Eliminated

The first 5 couples who will be dancing next week are Olivia and Val, Jimmie and Emma, Melora and Artem, Jojo and Jenna, and Iman and Daniella. Followed by Melanie C and Gleb, Brian and Sharna, Matt and Lindsay, Suni and Sasha. The final couples to be Amanda and Alan, as well as Cody and Cheryl. The last couple who is safe is The Miz and Witney. Kenya and Brandon are in the bottom two, along with Christine and Pasha.

Now it’s down to the judges. Carrie Ann decides to save Kenya and Brandon. Bruno chooses to save Kenya and Brandon, too. That means Christine and Pasha have been eliminated. The rest of the couples will be dancing for Disney Week.