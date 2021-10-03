Chris Martin’s Mini-Me Son Moses, 15, Joins Him For Day At The Polo — See Pics

Chris Martin was spotted enjoying the Veuve Clicquot polo match in Pacific Palisades after sneaking in with his 15-year-old son Moses this weekend. See the EXCLUSIVE pics here.

Chris Martin, 44, and his son Moses, 15, got in a little father-son bonding time this weekend when they showed up to a polo match! The Coldplay singer and the look-alike teen showed up to the Veuve Clicquot polo event in Pacific Palisades, CA on Oct. 2 and seemingly tried to stay out of the spotlight as they against a glass barricade to watch the action. The proud dad wore a black T-shirt and matching pants as well as a dark blue baseball cap and black face mask during the outing while Moses, whom he shares with ex Gwyneth Paltrow, 49, wore a gray T-shirt, dark blue pants, blue sneakers, and a face mask.

“Chris and Moses snuck into the Veuve Clicquot polo match in the Pacific Palisades on Oct. 2 around 2:30 very quietly,” an eyewitness EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Chris immediately put on his mask in the outdoor area and instructed Moses to do so as well. They immediately went to a front area to watch the polo match.”

“You could tell he wanted to be normal and not recognized,” the eyewitness continued. “He was so sweet in the father-son outing as he kept pointing and showing Moses how to play the game. Moses was asking a lot of questions. They were so sweet together and you can tell they have a very special relationship.”

“Chris seemed quite into the game and teaching his son all about it,” the insider added. “They took a selfie together on Chris’ phone. They left at 2:50pm with Chris putting his arm around Moses’ back to escort his son out safely in a very quiet and unnoticed manner.”

Chris’ latest outing with Moses is a rare one since he and his family are pretty private people when it comes to their personal lives. The talented artist was seen with his kids, including daughter Apple, 17, on some occasions last year, including ski trips that brought them, his girlfriend Dakota Johnson, and sometimes even Gwyneth, together. He was also seen walking with his arm around Moses during a movie night in early 2020.