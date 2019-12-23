Gwyneth Paltrow Reunites With Ex Chris Martin To Take Their Kinds Skiing In Aspen

Gwyneth Paltrow and ex-husband Chris Martin looked like they were having a blast during a ski trip together in Aspen, CO with their two kids Apple, 15, and Moses, 13, as well as Chris’ girlfriend Dakota Johnson on Dec. 23.

Friendly exes Gwyneth Paltrow, 47, and Chris Martin, 42, showed off their good rapport on the slopes in Aspen, CO on Dec. 23! The actress and Coldplay frontman looked warm and comfortable while being photographed on a snowy hill as they went skiing side by side during their festive trip. Gwyneth wore a black coat with a hood around her head and black pants and Chris looked similar in his own black coat and pants as well as a black winter hat. They were also naturally decked out in their ski gear and appeared to have a lot of fun.

Gwyneth and Chris, who were married from 2003 until 2016, were joined by their two children, Apple, 15, and Moses, 13, and Chris’ longtime girlfriend Dakota Johnson, 30, on the holiday getaway and it’s not the first time they took such a trip. The close group, including Gwyneth’s husband Brad Falchuk, 48, also rang in 2019 with a family trip in the Maldives, proving that they’ve all been getting along for a while now and know how to have a great time with each other.

Before the latest outing, Gwyneth was seen smiling and laughing with Dakota while posing for a photo at her friend Derek Blasberg‘s birthday party on Apr. 22. Derek appeared in the pics with the ladies and he proudly shared them on his Instagram. He also made a joke in his caption that referred to Gwyneth and Chris’ famous line “consciously uncoupling” that they used during their separation. “Consciously throupling,” it read.

It’s wonderful to see Gwyneth and Chris get into the holiday spirit and show off their amazing friendship while bringing along those they love. We’re hoping to see more cute photos soon!