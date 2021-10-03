Camila Cabello Glows On The Runway In A Sexy Floral Mini Dress – Photos

Camila Cabello looked like a natural when she confidently walked the runway at the L’Oreal Paris fashion show at Paris Fashion Week on Sunday.

Camila Cabello, 24, turned heads on Oct. 3 when she helped to kick off L’Oreal Paris’ latest show during Paris Fashion Week! The singer looked gorgeous in an ivory off-the-shoulder floral patterned mini dress that had ruffles over the chest area and a black lining at the top as she strutted her stuff on the runway. There was also a black section of the dress that tied around her neck and she added black slip-on heels and hoop earrings to the look.

The back section of the dress was a longer length with ruffles at the bottom and it flowed in the wind as Camila made her way in front of the enthusiastic crowd. Her long wavy hair was down and she wore natural-looking makeup while flashing smiles to cameras and people during her moment in the spotlight.

In addition to Camila, celebs like Amber Heard and Dame Judi Dench also took to the runway at the popular fashion show. The event was held at the foot of the Eiffel Tower, giving off the perfect Paris vibes throughout the day, and featured many other models and dancers to help unveil their spring-summer 2022 collection.

At one point, all the ladies gathered on the runway together to show off their looks and pose for photos. They gave off exciting moods and appeared thrilled to be a part of such a fun and legendary show. The power of women was definitely showcased and met with cheers from the attendees.

Before she wowed at the L’Oreal Paris fashion show, Camila made headlines when she stepped out in a flattering mustard yellow Luli Fama Cosita Buena bikini during an outing in Miami, FL a few weeks ago. The talented beauty appeared to be having a great time while swimming in the ocean and taking advantage of the warm weather.