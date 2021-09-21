Fashion

Camila Cabello Takes A Dip In The Ocean While Rocking Tiny Bikini In Miami

Camila Cabello looked fabulous in an itsy bitsy yellow bikini when she went for a swim in the ocean in Miami.

Camila Cabello, 24, showed off her gorgeous figure when she was in Miami on Sept. 20. The singer went for a dip in the ocean when she opted to wear a mustard yellow Luli Fama Cosita Buena bikini featuring a ruffled Wavey Triangle Top with matching Wavey Brazilian Tie Side Ruched Back bottoms. The bottoms were super cheeky, revealing her backside, and she seemed to be having an amazing time swimming in the ocean. You can see the photos HERE.

Camila Cabello looked fabulous when she rocked a tiny yellow bikini while taking a swim in the ocean in Miami.

Camila has been showing off a ton of skin lately and just a day ago, on Sept. 19, she was out in New York City rocking a pair of light gray Alo Yoga High Waist Alosoft Biker Flow Shorts with a PrettyLittleThing White Ultimate Crop T-Shirt, and a pair of black Raye Honor Sandals.

Meanwhile, Camila absolutely slayed the 2021 Met Gala on Sept. 13, which was themed, “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.” For the occasion, she donned a bright purple sequin Michael Kors Fall 2019 dress. The gown featured a plunging scoop neckline with a tight, cropped bodice. The entire waist was cut out revealing her abs while the rest of the skirt featured a massive hip-high slit on the side of the leg.

She added a furry purple jacket which she kept in her hand for the red carpet and she accessorized with a pair of purple platform Jimmy Choo Custom Liberty Sandals, a David Webb Ring, and David Webb Earrings.