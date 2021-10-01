Fashion

Khloe Kardashian Looks Gorgeous In A Nude Bikini As She Admits She’s ‘Missing’ Her Tan — Photos

khloe kardashian
Splash News/Protein World
Kim Kardashian enjoyed her summer vacation with baby Saint and North West as they all play in the sand together at Casa Aramara in Punta Mita Mexico North was joined by her baby brother for his first tropical trip in the water together as a family. Kim was having fun on the ground with the baby as she and her daughter spent some quality time together all in their summer swimwear.Mandetory mention of "Casa Aramara in Punta Mita Mexico"Ref: SPL1336080 180816 Picture by: Splash NewsSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles:310-821-2666New York:212-619-2666London:870-934-2666photodesk@splashnews.com
Antibes, FRANCE - *EXCLUSIVE* - Superstar celebrity couple Beyonce and Jay-Z take to the waters during their sunshine holiday break at Cote d'azur, France. The legendary Hip Hop Rapper Jay-Z was behind the controls of the jet ski, as he took his wife, the 'Crazy In Love', R&B's multi award winning singer Beyonce out for a thrill seeking ride on the French waters as the couple continued their European adventure in the French sunshine. Pictured: Beyonce BACKGRID USA 14 SEPTEMBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: MLpictures / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
*EXCLUSIVE* Sardinia, ITALY - Model Kendall Jenner shows off her toned bikini body as she's pictured with her boyfriend Devin Booker on board a yacht while on their holidays in Sardinia. Pictured: Kendall Jenner BACKGRID USA 19 AUGUST 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: LA FATA / Cobra Team / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
EXCLUSIVE: Kendall Jenner showcases her toned frame in a bikini during Italian yacht break in Capri and on the Amalfi coast. 25 Aug 2021 Pictured: Kendall Jenner. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA781160_014.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 38 Photos.
Lifestyle Director

Khloe Kardashian looked better than ever when she showed off her insanely toned abs in a sexy nude bikini.

Khloe Kardashian, 37, is in the best shape of her life and she proved that when she showed off her insanely toned figure in a nude bikini. The Good American two-piece featured a plunging knot front triangle Perfect Fit Top in Latte with matching super high-rise thin strap Perfect Fit Bottoms in Latte. On top of her bikini, she rocked a button-down sheer tan shirt which she chose to leave open.

Khloe captioned the slideshow of sexy beach photos with the caption, “187 million!!!! Hi my besties!!! I am missing this tan and this beach!” She accessorized her look with a pair of oversized sunglasses and massive diamond hoop earrings.

Khloe has been on a roll lately and her outfits have been fabulous. Just the other day she was out in West Hollywood when she rocked a skintight long-sleeve burgundy Marine Serre Second Skin Tattoo Top with the matching high-waisted Marine Serre Tattoo Leggings. She topped her look off with a pair of Christian Louboutin So Kate Pumps in Brown and Balmain B-1 Sunglasses.

A few days before that, she donned a tight nude mini House of CB Mayxa Dress with an oversized tan trench coat on top. She accessorized with a pair of brown over-the-knee Yeezy Tubular Suede Boots and a pair of Saint Laurent Sl1 Sunglasses.

Related Gallery

KarJenners Wearing Bikinis: Photos Of Kendall & More

EXCLUSIVE: Kendall Jenner showcases her toned frame in a bikini during Italian yacht break in Capri and on the Amalfi coast. 25 Aug 2021 Pictured: Kendall Jenner. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA781160_014.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
*EXCLUSIVE* Sardinia, ITALY - Model Kendall Jenner shows off her toned bikini body as she's pictured with her boyfriend Devin Booker on board a yacht while on their holidays in Sardinia. Pictured: Kendall Jenner BACKGRID USA 19 AUGUST 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: LA FATA / Cobra Team / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kim Kardashian spotted in a bikini after filming KUWTK in Malibu. Shot on 08/26/2020 Pictured: Kim Kardashian BACKGRID USA 27 AUGUST 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

One of our other favorite looks from her was the skintight sheer The King of Style Nude Fishnet Dress with a pair of Jennifer Fisher Missy Hoops Earrings and a bold red lip.