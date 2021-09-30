Khloe Kardashian Stuns In Skintight Catsuit With Kris Jenner As They Film New Hulu Show

Khloe Kardashian and mom Kris Jenner looked glam AF in West Hollywood as cameras followed close by for their upcoming Hulu show.

It maybe curtains for Keeping Up With the Kardashians, but the cameras keep rolling on the Kar-Jenner clan! On Sept. 30, Khloe Kardashian and mom Kris Jenner were spotted out and about in West Hollywood, California, leaving a furniture store and looking stylish as ever.

Khloe, 37, showed off her killer physique in a dark burgundy, skintight catsuit with various colorful prints on it. The reality star paired her sexy outfit with a pair of pointed toe brown pumps, sleek, dark sunglasses, and a slicked back bun. She topped off the look with a dark mauve lip and sparkling studded earrings.

By her side was momager Kris who sported a monochromatic look that included a long, black blazer dress, black tights, and chunky black combat boots. The 65-year-old also wore black aviators and large gold hoops in her ears, carrying a woven black purse on her arm.

The latest sighting of the Kardashian-Jenner family comes shortly after Khloe’s sister, Kim Kardashian, promoted their new show’s launch into production. “Day 1,” Kim captioned an Instagram story photo of a microphone on Thursday, Sept. 23. The title of the series has not yet been announced, although it’s thought to be similar to their hit show Keeping Up With the Kardashians in how it documented their lives.