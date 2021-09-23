Kylie Jenner Admits She Wished She Never Filmed ’Stripper Pole Episode’ Of ‘KUWTK’ — Watch

Kylie Jenner confessed that her biggest regret on ‘KUWTK’ comes from the very first episode, when she infamously danced on a stripper pole at age 9.

Fans of Keeping Up with the Kardashians will never forget that moment when Kylie Jenner, 24, danced on a stripper pole at age 9. And unfortunately for Kylie, she won’t forget it either — though she’d certainly like to. While participating in Vogue‘s “73 Questions” video series, which dropped on September 23, the Kylie Swim founder was asked what her biggest regret was from filming 20 seasons of the hit reality series — and to no one’s surprise, it had to do with that stripper pole incident.

“Is there anything you wish the cameras hadn’t seen?” the interviewee asked Kylie, to which she honestly responded, “Probably my stripper pole episode,” with a light laugh. Leave it to Kylie to always keep it real!

As fans may recall, Kylie infamously danced on the stripper pole in the show’s very first episode, which aired on October 14, 2007. Kylie was 9 years old at the time, and the scene featured her sister, Kim Kardashian, and Pussycat Dolls founder Robin Antin in Kris Jenner‘s room trying to figure out exercise routines to do on the pole. It was then that Kylie stepped in and announced, “Look what I can do,” before she showed off her moves on the stripper pole. Like we said, a moment fans — and Kylie — will never forget!

Kylie’s “73 Questions” interview comes after the reality star confirmed that she is indeed pregnant with her second child. Kylie is already mom to 3-year-old daughter Stormi Webster with on-again, off-again beau Travis Scott. Recently, a source told HollywoodLife that Kylie and Travis are in a good place in their relationship as they prepare for baby No. 2.

“Kylie and Travis have a great relationship. They’re together and madly in love, but it’s enigmatic,” the source said. “She loves how involved he is with Stormi and how he’s very hands on. That’s part of the reason they’re having another.”