Watch

Kylie Jenner Admits She Wished She Never Filmed ’Stripper Pole Episode’ Of ‘KUWTK’ — Watch

*EXCLUSIVE* New York, NY - Kylie Jenner debuts her baby bump in NYCPictured: Kylie JennerBACKGRID USA 8 SEPTEMBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kylie Jenner Steps Out for Dinner at Nobu in Grey Cropped Ensemble With Her Baby Bump on Full Display Kylie Jenner Steps Out for Dinner at Nobu in Grey Cropped Ensemble With Her Baby Bump on Full Display, New York, USA - 11 Sep 2021
Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi arrive to lunch together for 1st time since 2nd pregnancy news as they were all smiles at JG Melon in New York City. 10 Sep 2021 Pictured: Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster. Photo credit: Brian Prahl/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA785769_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
New York, NY - Kylie Jenner takes a page out of older sister Kim's book and steps out in NYC showing off her growing baby bump in a sheer bodysuit. Pictured: Kylie Jenner BACKGRID USA 9 SEPTEMBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Shotbyjuliann / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 7 Photos.
News Writer

Kylie Jenner confessed that her biggest regret on ‘KUWTK’ comes from the very first episode, when she infamously danced on a stripper pole at age 9.

Fans of Keeping Up with the Kardashians will never forget that moment when Kylie Jenner, 24, danced on a stripper pole at age 9. And unfortunately for Kylie, she won’t forget it either — though she’d certainly like to. While participating in Vogue‘s “73 Questions” video series, which dropped on September 23, the Kylie Swim founder was asked what her biggest regret was from filming 20 seasons of the hit reality series — and to no one’s surprise, it had to do with that stripper pole incident.

“Is there anything you wish the cameras hadn’t seen?” the interviewee asked Kylie, to which she honestly responded, “Probably my stripper pole episode,” with a light laugh. Leave it to Kylie to always keep it real!

Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner in New York on Sept. 8, 2021 (Photo: Diggzy/Jesal/Shutterstock)

As fans may recall, Kylie infamously danced on the stripper pole in the show’s very first episode, which aired on October 14, 2007. Kylie was 9 years old at the time, and the scene featured her sister, Kim Kardashian, and Pussycat Dolls founder Robin Antin in Kris Jenner‘s room trying to figure out exercise routines to do on the pole. It was then that Kylie stepped in and announced, “Look what I can do,” before she showed off her moves on the stripper pole. Like we said, a moment fans — and Kylie — will never forget!

Related Gallery

Kylie Jenner's Sexiest Photos

New York, NY - Kylie Jenner takes a page out of older sister Kim's book and steps out in NYC showing off her growing baby bump in a sheer bodysuit. Pictured: Kylie Jenner BACKGRID USA 9 SEPTEMBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Shotbyjuliann / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
A Pregnant Kylie Jenner leaves her hotel in New York with an orange coat and a Louis Vuitton Handbag Kylie Jenner leaving her hotel in New York, USA - 09 Sep 2021
*EXCLUSIVE* New York, NY - Kylie Jenner debuts her baby bump in NYCPictured: Kylie JennerBACKGRID USA 8 SEPTEMBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Kylie’s “73 Questions” interview comes after the reality star confirmed that she is indeed pregnant with her second child. Kylie is already mom to 3-year-old daughter Stormi Webster with on-again, off-again beau Travis Scott. Recently, a source told HollywoodLife that Kylie and Travis are in a good place in their relationship as they prepare for baby No. 2.

“Kylie and Travis have a great relationship. They’re together and madly in love, but it’s enigmatic,” the source said. “She loves how involved he is with Stormi and how he’s very hands on. That’s part of the reason they’re having another.”