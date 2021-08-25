Why Kylie Jenner Fans Are Convinced That She’s Having A Baby Boy After Latest Instagram Post

Kylie Jenner included a particular emoji in her latest social media post of daughter Stormi that has fans believing she’s pregnant with a baby boy.

Is Stormi Webster about to get a baby brother? Kylie Jenner‘s fans sure think so, after the 24-year-old makeup mogul, who is reportedly pregnant with her second child, used an eye-catching caption and emoji in her latest post on Instagram. The post, which Kylie shared on Aug. 24, featured a slideshow of photos of Stormi, 3, striking a bunch of adorable poses. But what really stood out to Kylie’s fans is what the billionaire wrote alongside the photo. “favorite girl,” the caption read, plus the addition of a blue heart emoji.

It’s unclear if Kylie’s post was meant to hint at the gender of baby no. 2. But that didn’t matter for her fans, who quickly commented under the slideshow of Stormi and made it clear that they think Kylie is having a baby boy. “So it’s a boy then,” one fan wrote on Kylie’s post, while another said, “She’s having a boy. Period.” Appropriately enough, the detective emoji even popped up in a different fan’s comment, which read, “so you’re saying ‘it’s a boy.’ “

Fans were likely even more convinced of the baby’s gender thanks to another small detail that is present in Kylie’s post. In the snapshots of Stormi, the little one was wearing a pair of blue sneakers — and in one photo Kylie even zoomed in to show a closer look at the footwear. One fan called that detail out, writing in the comments, “KYLIE THATS A LOT OF BLUE!!!”

Reports started saying that Kylie is pregnant on Aug. 20, but the reality star has yet to clarify that news herself. She’s said to be expecting her second child with Stormi’s dad, Travis Scott, thought it’s unclear if the former couple are officially back together. However, they have sparked reconciliation rumors over the past few months since they’ve been spotted on numerous outings together. Kylie and the 30-year-old rapper broke up around Oct. 2019 after two years of dating.

Not long after the pregnancy reports surfaced, a source told PEOPLE that Kylie already has a “cute bump” and is thrilled to be welcoming a second child. “Kylie is a few months along. She has a cute bump. She is beyond excited,” the source explained. “She has been wanting to give Stormi a sibling for a while. She loves being a mom. She is thrilled that she and Travis are pregnant again. She has been enjoying her pregnancy in private. She has only spent time with close friends and family.”