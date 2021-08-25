News

Why Kylie Jenner Fans Are Convinced That She’s Having A Baby Boy After Latest Instagram Post

Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott out and about, Miami, USA - 07 May 2017 Kylie Jenner goes back to being a blonde (like she was with X-Boyfriend Tyga) seen here are the first pictures of a very "BLONDE" Kylie Jenner and her new boyfriend Jacques Webster, Jr. better know as hip-hop singer Travis Scott. The lovebirds arrived by yacht and dined in a private back room of the exclusive restaurant the River Yacht Club where Kylie and Travis looked very happy and were spotted kissing and being very romantic while bodyguards kept out unwanted people.
Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination, Arrivals, New York, USA - 07 May 2018 View Gallery View Gallery 16 Photos.
News Writer

Kylie Jenner included a particular emoji in her latest social media post of daughter Stormi that has fans believing she’s pregnant with a baby boy.

Is Stormi Webster about to get a baby brother? Kylie Jenner‘s fans sure think so, after the 24-year-old makeup mogul, who is reportedly pregnant with her second child, used an eye-catching caption and emoji in her latest post on Instagram. The post, which Kylie shared on Aug. 24, featured a slideshow of photos of Stormi, 3, striking a bunch of adorable poses. But what really stood out to Kylie’s fans is what the billionaire wrote alongside the photo. “favorite girl,” the caption read, plus the addition of a blue heart emoji.

It’s unclear if Kylie’s post was meant to hint at the gender of baby no. 2. But that didn’t matter for her fans, who quickly commented under the slideshow of Stormi and made it clear that they think Kylie is having a baby boy. “So it’s a boy then,” one fan wrote on Kylie’s post, while another said, “She’s having a boy. Period.” Appropriately enough, the detective emoji even popped up in a different fan’s comment, which read, “so you’re saying ‘it’s a boy.’ “

Fans were likely even more convinced of the baby’s gender thanks to another small detail that is present in Kylie’s post. In the snapshots of Stormi, the little one was wearing a pair of blue sneakers — and in one photo Kylie even zoomed in to show a closer look at the footwear. One fan called that detail out, writing in the comments, “KYLIE THATS A LOT OF BLUE!!!”

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott & daughter Stormi Webster
Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott & daughter Stormi Webster (Photo: Matt Baron/Shutterstock)

Related Gallery

Stormi Webster -- Pictures Of Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott's Little Girl

EXCLUSIVE: Khloe Kardashian looks body tight as she joins mom Kris Jenner for an ice cream outing with all the grandchildren at the Grove. 04 Aug 2021 Pictured: Khloe Kardashian looks body tight as she joins mom Kris Jenner for an ice cream outing with all the grand children at the Grove. Photo credit: APEX / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA776436_019.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Recording artist Travis Scott, from left, daughter Stormi Webster and Kylie Jenner attend the 72nd annual Parsons Benefit presented by The New School at The Rooftop at Pier 17, in New York Parsons 2021 Benefit, New York, United States - 15 Jun 2021
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott hit Disneyland with Stormi. The A-list duo visited the 'happiest place on earth' on Wednesday with their toddler daughter, drawing attention from crowds as they made their way through the parks. Pictured: Kylie Jenner,Stormi,Dream Ref: SPL5227649 180521 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights

Reports started saying that Kylie is pregnant on Aug. 20, but the reality star has yet to clarify that news herself. She’s said to be expecting her second child with Stormi’s dad, Travis Scott, thought it’s unclear if the former couple are officially back together. However, they have sparked reconciliation rumors over the past few months since they’ve been spotted on numerous outings together. Kylie and the 30-year-old rapper broke up around Oct. 2019 after two years of dating.

Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott
Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott (Photo: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock)

Not long after the pregnancy reports surfaced, a source told PEOPLE that Kylie already has a “cute bump” and is thrilled to be welcoming a second child. “Kylie is a few months along. She has a cute bump. She is beyond excited,” the source explained. “She has been wanting to give Stormi a sibling for a while. She loves being a mom. She is thrilled that she and Travis are pregnant again. She has been enjoying her pregnancy in private. She has only spent time with close friends and family.”