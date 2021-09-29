See Pics

Khloe Kardashian’s Daughter True, 3, Runs Around Kylie Cosmetics Office In Adorable New Photos

BACKGRID
Los Angeles, CA - Khloe Kardashian enjoys her Saturday out with her daughter true and her niece Penelope Disick. The trio are seen going to the Calabasas Saddlery for their fun morning together. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian, Penelope Disick, True Thompson BACKGRID USA 4 JANUARY 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: RAAK/JACK / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have fun as they depart their daughter True's to dance class. The couple seemed at ease in each other's company after a rocky few months in which Tristan faced new cheating allegations. Khloe dressed casually in black leggings and a black top with a matching Prada fanny pack for the class. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian, Triston Thompson BACKGRID USA 20 SEPTEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Khloe Kardashian takes daughter, True to dance class in Calabasas Khloe Kardashian takes daughter, True to dance class, Calabasas, California, USA - 30 Aug 2021
Khloe Kardashian takes daughter, True to dance class in CalabasasKhloe Kardashian takes daughter, True to dance class, Calabasas, California, USA - 30 Aug 2021 View Gallery View Gallery 16 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

Khloe Kardashian took to Instagram to share cute new photos of her three-year-old daughter True happily posing in front of a white wall that has a big Kylie Cosmetics lip logo on it.

Khloe Kardashian, 37, took her daughter True Thompson, 3, to visit her famous aunt’s place of work! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared sweet new pics of the tot running around and posing at Kylie Jenner‘s Kylie Cosmetics company and she looked as excited as could be! In the snapshots, she’s wearing a cream long-sleeved dress and black boots and has her hair in multiple little buns as she stands in front of a white wall that has the company’s big lips logo on it.

“Welcome to @kyliecosmetics 💋,” Khloe captioned the post before fans shared responses. “She is so gorgeous and stylish,” one fan wrote while another called her a “future makeup mogul.” A third shared clapping emojis and a fourth commented about how “pretty” she is.

Before True’s visit to Kylie’s company, she was seen getting her makeup done is some pics Khloe shared in late Aug. She was looking at her face in a mirror while sitting in a chair and looked like she was having a lot of fun. “I love when my girl is on set with me. She loves her lipstick moment 💋 thanks Ash,” the proud mom captioned the pics.

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson
Khloe Kardashian and True Thompson during a previous outing to a bookstore. (BACKGRID)

Related Gallery

Khloe Kardashian's Sexiest Pics

Khloe Kardashian 45th Annual People's Choice Awards, Arrivals, Barker Hanger, Los Angeles, USA - 10 Nov 2019
Khloe Kardashian Leaves Little to The Imagination At Studio in LAPictured: Khloe KardashianRef: SPL1321580 210716 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Khloe Kardashian looks stunning in a nude dress as she shops for a one piece at DASH in MiamiPictured: Khloe KardashianRef: SPL1356027 160916 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights

It’s not clear whether or not True is interested in following in Kylie’s footsteps since she’s still so young, but her latest moves definitely make it clear she’s enjoying the world of cosmetics! She also loves dancing and her parents, including Tristan Thompson, 30, are often seen taking her to dance class. On Sept. 17, Khloe shared a pic of True in one of her dancing outfits and she looked so grown up.

The outfit included a light purple cropped tank top and matching tulle ballerina skirt. She paired it with sparkly purple sandals, stud earrings, and a shiny bracelet as she posed with a smile. Khloe simply captioned the photo with one purple heart.